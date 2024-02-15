Publicidad

Gol Caracol  / Fútbol Internacional  / Kylian Mbappé y la certera decisión que tomó sobre su futuro ¡Ya no hay marcha atrás!

Kylian Mbappé y la certera decisión que tomó sobre su futuro ¡Ya no hay marcha atrás!

Informaciones de último momento desde territorio europeo, revelaron la trascendental decisión que tomaría Kylian Mbappé al final de temporada y que ya habría comunicado a las directivas del PSG.

Kylian Mbappé se marcharía del PSG, una vez finalice la temporada.
Kylian Mbappé se marcharía del PSG, una vez finalice la temporada.
Foto: AFP.
Por: EFE
|
Actualizado: febrero 15, 2024 11:56 AM
Editado por: Gol Caracol

Kylian Mbappé ha comunicado a los dirigentes del PSG que se marchará este verano, según ha informado el diario francés L'Equipe.

Según el citado medio, el "culebrón ha terminado". "Tras largos meses de incertidumbre, Kylian Mbappé ha anunciado a la directiva del PSG que ha decidido abandonar el club este verano. El delantero anunció su decisión el martes en el centro de entrenamiento de Poissy", se recoge.

Noticia en desarrollo...

