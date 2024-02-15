Kylian Mbappé y la certera decisión que tomó sobre su futuro ¡Ya no hay marcha atrás!

Kylian Mbappé ha comunicado a los dirigentes del PSG que se marchará este verano, según ha informado el diario francés L'Equipe.
Según el citado medio, el "culebrón ha terminado". "Tras largos meses de incertidumbre, Kylian Mbappé ha anunciado a la directiva del PSG que ha decidido abandonar el club este verano. El delantero anunció su decisión el martes en el centro de entrenamiento de Poissy", se recoge.
🚨🚨 BREAKING: Kylian Mbappé has now informed PSG president Nasser Al Khelaifi that he will LEAVE the club as free agent.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 15, 2024
The terms of the departure are yet to be fully agreed but he will LEAVE Paris in the summer — Kylian has yet to fulfil his commitments to the club. pic.twitter.com/bD0ji3CTyA
Noticia en desarrollo...