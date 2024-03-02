Publicidad

Partidos hoy 2 de marzo del 2024: programación y horarios por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol EN VIVO para hoy sábado 2 de febrero del 2024. No se pierda ningún compromiso y agéndese.

Luis Díaz, jugador del Liverpool
Foto: AFP
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: marzo 02, 2024 05:00 AM

Con la llegada de un nuevo fin de semana, también llega lo mejor de las ligas en el fútbol internacional, con los colombianos como principales protagonistas.

Y como es costumbre, en Gol Caracol le presentamos la agenda de los partidos de hoy sábado 2 de febrero de 2024, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.

Partidos viernes, 02 marzo - 2024

EQUIPOS
HORA/CANAL
Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad
8:00 am l La Liga EA Sports - Star+, ESPN
Udinese vs. Salernitana
9:00 am l Serie A Italiana - Star+
Mainz 05 vs. Borussia M'gladbach
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
Bochum vs. RB Leipzig
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
Darmstadt 98 vs. Augsburg
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+, ESPN 2
Heidenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
Everton vs. West Ham
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Fulham vs. Brighton
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Brentford vs. Chelsea
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Rayo Vallecano vs. Cádiz CF
10:15 am l La Liga EA Sports - DSports, DGO
Stade de Reims vs. Lille
11:00 am l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
Monza vs. AS Roma
12:00 pm l Serie A Italiana - Star+, ESPN 2
Getafe vs. UD Las Palmas
12:30 pm l La Liga EA Sports - Star+, ESPN 2
Luton Town vs. Aston Villa
12:30 pm l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
VfL Wolfsburg vs. Stuttgart
12:30 pm l Bundesliga - Star+
Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles FC
2:00 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Minnesota Utd. vs. Columbus Crew
2:00 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Torino vs. Fiorentina
2:45 pm l Serie A Italiana - Star+
Sarmiento vs. Unión Santa Fe
3:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play,Star+
Valencia FC vs. Real Madrid
3:00 pm l La Liga EA Sports - Star+, ESPN
Clermont vs. O. Marseille
3:00 pm l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
Millonarios vs. La Equidad
4:00 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Win Sports+
Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City
4:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Atlético Tucumán vs. Vélez Sarsfield
5:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play
Independiente vs. Argentinos Juniors
5:15 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play, TyC Sports Internacional
Deportivo Pereira vs. América de Cali
6:10 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
Canadá vs. Costa Rica
7:00 pm l CONCACAF Copa Oro Femenina - Star+
Talleres Córdoba vs. River Plate
7:30 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play, ESPN, Star +
Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Charlotte FC
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Junior vs. Atlético Nacional
8:20 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
FC Dallas vs. CF Montréal
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Houston Dynamo vs. New York RB
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
St. Louis City SC vs. New York City
8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Brasil vs. Argentina
10:15 pm l CONCACAF Copa Oro Femenina - Star+
Portland Timbers vs. DC United
10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC
10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
