Partidos hoy 2 de marzo del 2024: programación y horarios por TV

|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Sevilla FC vs. Real Sociedad
|8:00 am l La Liga EA Sports - Star+, ESPN
|Udinese vs. Salernitana
|9:00 am l Serie A Italiana - Star+
|Mainz 05 vs. Borussia M'gladbach
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
|Bochum vs. RB Leipzig
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
|Darmstadt 98 vs. Augsburg
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
|Union Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+, ESPN 2
|Heidenheim vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
|Everton vs. West Ham
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Nottingham Forest vs. Liverpool
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
|Tottenham vs. Crystal Palace
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Newcastle vs. Wolverhampton
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Fulham vs. Brighton
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Brentford vs. Chelsea
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Rayo Vallecano vs. Cádiz CF
|10:15 am l La Liga EA Sports - DSports, DGO
|Stade de Reims vs. Lille
|11:00 am l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
|Monza vs. AS Roma
|12:00 pm l Serie A Italiana - Star+, ESPN 2
|Getafe vs. UD Las Palmas
|12:30 pm l La Liga EA Sports - Star+, ESPN 2
|Luton Town vs. Aston Villa
|12:30 pm l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
|VfL Wolfsburg vs. Stuttgart
|12:30 pm l Bundesliga - Star+
|Real Salt Lake vs. Los Angeles FC
|2:00 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Minnesota Utd. vs. Columbus Crew
|2:00 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Torino vs. Fiorentina
|2:45 pm l Serie A Italiana - Star+
|Sarmiento vs. Unión Santa Fe
|3:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play,Star+
|Valencia FC vs. Real Madrid
|3:00 pm l La Liga EA Sports - Star+, ESPN
|Clermont vs. O. Marseille
|3:00 pm l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
|Millonarios vs. La Equidad
|4:00 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Win Sports+
|Inter Miami CF vs. Orlando City
|4:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Atlético Tucumán vs. Vélez Sarsfield
|5:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play
|Independiente vs. Argentinos Juniors
|5:15 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play, TyC Sports Internacional
|Deportivo Pereira vs. América de Cali
|6:10 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|Canadá vs. Costa Rica
|7:00 pm l CONCACAF Copa Oro Femenina - Star+
|Talleres Córdoba vs. River Plate
|7:30 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play, ESPN, Star +
|Vancouver Whitecaps vs. Charlotte FC
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Junior vs. Atlético Nacional
|8:20 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|Sporting KC vs. Philadelphia Union
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Chicago Fire vs. FC Cincinnati
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|FC Dallas vs. CF Montréal
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Houston Dynamo vs. New York RB
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|St. Louis City SC vs. New York City
|8:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Colorado Rapids vs. Nashville SC
|9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Brasil vs. Argentina
|10:15 pm l CONCACAF Copa Oro Femenina - Star+
|Portland Timbers vs. DC United
|10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Seattle Sounders vs. Austin FC
|10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|San Jose Earthquakes vs. LA Galaxy
|10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)