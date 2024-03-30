Publicidad

Partidos hoy 30 de marzo del 2024: programación y horarios por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol EN VIVO para hoy sábado 30 de marzo del 2024. ¡Prográmese y no se pierde ninguno!

Millonarios tiene 11 puntos en la Liga I-2024 del fútbol colombiano.
Millonarios tiene 11 puntos en la Liga I-2024 del fútbol colombiano.
Foto: Colprensa
Gol Caracol
|
marzo 30, 2024

Este sábado 30 de marzo, la agenda futbolera está imperdible, tanto en el fútbol local como internacional. Premier League, Serie A, Bundesliga, Liga Betplay y más.

Y como es costumbre, en Gol Caracol le presentamos la agenda de los partidos de hoy sábado 30 de marzo del 2024, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.

Partidos hoy 30 de marzo:

EQUIPOS
HORA/CANAL
Napoli vs. Atalanta
6:30 am l Serie A Italiana - Star+,ESPN 2
Newcastle vs. West Ham
7:30 am l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
Getafe vs. Sevilla FC
8:00 am l La Liga EA Sports - DSports (610-619), DGO
Torino vs. Monza
9:00 am l Serie A Italiana - Star+
Genoa vs. Frosinone
9:00 am l Serie A Italiana - Star+
Borussia M'gladbach vs. Freiburg
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
RB Leipzig vs. Mainz 05
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+,ESPN 2
Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union Berlin
9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
Tottenham vs. Luton Town
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Bournemouth vs. Everton
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Sheffield United vs. Fulham
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
Chelsea vs. Burnley
10:00 am l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
UD Almería vs. Osasuna
10:15 am l La Liga EA Sports - DSports (610-619), DGO
Vitória SC vs. Moreirense
10:30 am l Liga Portuguesa - GolTV Play
Metz vs. AS Monaco
11:00 am l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
Lazio vs. Juventus
12:00 pm l Serie A Italiana - Star+, ESPN
Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton
12:30 pm l Premier League - Star+, ESPN 3
Valencia CF vs. Mallorca
12:30 pm l La Liga EA Sports - DSports (610-619), DGO
FC Bayern vs. Borussia Dortmund
12:30 pm l Bundesliga - Star+
Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota Utd.
1:00 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Envigado vs. Atlético Nacional
2:00 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
Fiorentina vs. AC Milan
2:45 pm l Serie A Italiana - Star+,ESPN 2
Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC
3:00 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Brentford vs. Manchester Utd.
3:00 pm l Premier League - Star+
O. Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims
3:00 pm l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
Boca Juniors vs. San Lorenzo
3:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play,Star+,ESPN 3
FC Barcelona vs. UD Las Palmas
3:00 pm l La Liga EA Sports - Star+
Estoril Praia vs. FC Porto
3:30 pm l Liga Portuguesa - GolTV Play
Deportivo Pasto vs. Once Caldas
4:10 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
Central Córdoba vs. Racing Avellaneda
5:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play,Star+
Boyacá Chicó vs. Jaguares FC
6:20 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
Orlando City vs. New York RB
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Inter Miami CF vs. New York City
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
DC United vs. CF Montréal
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Toronto FC vs. Sporting KC
6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Talleres Córdoba vs. Vélez Sarsfield
7:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play,Star+
Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas
7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Pachuca vs. Toluca
9:00 pm l Liga MX - Claro Sports You Tube,Pluto TV,Claro Sports
Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis City SC
9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Fortaleza vs. Millonarios
9:30 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
Vancouver Whitecap vs. Portland Timbers
10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)

