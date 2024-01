Daniel Muñoz, listo para dar un salto en su carrera: conozca el equipo que lo espera en Inglaterra

🔴🔵🇨🇴 Crystal Palace agree on deal to sign Daniel Muñoz from Genk, done and set to be sealed.



He’s travelling to London today in order to undergo medical tests.



Fee will be €10m add-ons included, also sell on clause will be part of package as per @BobFaesen.



Here we go 🦅 pic.twitter.com/7hdLsgXvWx