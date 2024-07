Tour de Francia rindió homenaje a André Drege, ciclista fallecido en Tour de Austria

A moment of applause from the peloton for André Drege, who tragically passed away yesterday at the Tour of Austria. 👏@UnoXteam take the lead to pay respects to their fellow Norwegian. 🇳🇴



