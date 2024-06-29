Match ready! 👕#DFB #GermanFootball #GermanMNT #EURO2024 #GERDEN— German Football (@DFB_Team_EN) June 29, 2024
🔴 Alemania vs. Dinamarca: EN VIVO, siga el minuto a minuto del partido de la Eurocopa 2024
Alemania y Dinamarca se enfrentan este sábado por el pase a los cuartos de final de la Eurocopa 2024, el partido se jugará en el estadio Signal Iduna Park.
01:15 p. m.¡Así se ve el camerino de Alemania!
01:15 p. m.¡Así vive la fiesta los aficionados de Dinamarca!
Fanmarch i Dortmund 🇩🇰#herrelandsholdet #ForDanmark pic.twitter.com/hhbdgPlk1I— Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) June 29, 2024
01:14 p. m.¡Alemania llega al estadio!
Let's get down to business 💼#DFB #GermanFootball #GermanMNT #EURO2024 #GERDEN— German Football (@DFB_Team_EN) June 29, 2024
01:14 p. m.¡Así va Alemania!
Round of 16 team news is here! 🙌#DFB #GermanFootball #GermanMNT #EURO2024 #GERDEN— German Football (@DFB_Team_EN) June 29, 2024
01:14 p. m.¡Así formará Dinamarca!
Startopstillingen mod Tyskland 🇩🇰— Fodboldlandsholdene 🇩🇰 (@dbulandshold) June 29, 2024
Kasper Hjulmand har valgt de 11 spillere, der starter inde, når 1/8-finalen mod Tyskland fløjtes i Dortmund 💪
Er I klar til kamp? 🙌
KOM SÅ DANMARK 🇩🇰
12:48 p. m.¿A qué horas es el partido?
A las 2:00 de la tarde, en horario de Colombia, rodará el balón en el estadio Signal Iduna Park donde hace de local Alemania, para este vibrante compromiso.
12:46 p. m.¡Bienvenidos 👋🏻👋🏻!
Sean todos bienvenidos al minuto a minuto del duelo entre Alemania vs. Dinamarca, por el duelo correspondiente a los octavos de final de la Eurocopa.