Partidos hoy 16 de marzo del 2024: programación y horarios por TV

Fútbol de sobra les espera a los aficionados este fin de semana. Habrá Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, FA Cup, Liga colombiana y mucho más.
Y como es costumbre, en Gol Caracol le presentamos la agenda de los partidos de hoy sábado 16 de marzo del 2024, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.
|PARTIDOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Arsenal vs Chelsea
|7:30 a.m. | Premier League - Star +
|Mallorca vs Granada
|8:00 a.m. | La Liga - Dsports
|Udinese vs Torino
|9:00 a.m. | Serie A - ESPN
|Darmstadt vs Bayer Múnich
|9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - ESPN
|Manchester United vs Sheffield United
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star +
|Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth
|10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star +
|Osasuna vs Real Madrid
|10:15 a.m. | La Liga - Dsports
|Manchester City vs Newcastle
|12:30 p.m. | FA Cup - ESPN
|Getafe vs Girona
|12:30 p.m. | La Liga - Dsports
|DC United vs Inter Miami
|1:00 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
|Santa Fe vs Deportes Tolima
|2:00 p.m. | Liga BetPlay - TV Cerrada
|Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids
|2:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
|San Lorenzo vs Sarmiento de Junín
|3:00 p.m. | Copa de la Liga - TyC Sports
|Real Santander vs Unión Magdalena
|3:30 p.m. | Torneo BetPlay - TV Cerrada
|Atlético vs Orsomarso
|3:30 p.m. | Torneo BetPlay - TV Cerrada
|Cúcuta vs Bogotá
|4:00 p.m. | Torneo BetPlay - TV Cerrada
|Bucaramanga vs La Equidad
|4:10 p.m. | Liga BetPlay - TV Cerrada
|Racing vs Defensa y Justicia
|5:15 p.m. | Copa de la Liga | Star +
|Boyacá Chicó vs Atlético Nacional
|6:20 p.m. | Liga BetPlay - TV Cerrada
|Columbus Crew vs New York RB
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
|New York City vs Toronto
|6:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
|Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
|Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
|Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC
|7:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
|León vs Puebla
|8:00 p.m. | Liga MX - TV Cerrada
|Independiente Medellín vs Once Caldas
|8:30 p.m. | Liga BetPlay - TV Cerrada
|LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City
|9:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple Tv
