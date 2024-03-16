Partidos hoy 16 de marzo del 2024: programación y horarios por TV

Publicidad

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol EN VIVO para hoy sábado 16 de marzo del 2024. ¡No se pierda ningún juego y prográmese!

Actualizado: marzo 16, 2024 05:00 AM

Fútbol de sobra les espera a los aficionados este fin de semana. Habrá Premier League, Serie A, La Liga, FA Cup, Liga colombiana y mucho más.

Y como es costumbre, en Gol Caracol le presentamos la agenda de los partidos de hoy sábado 16 de marzo del 2024, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se agende.

PARTIDOSHORA/CANAL
Arsenal vs Chelsea7:30 a.m. | Premier League - Star +
Mallorca vs Granada 8:00 a.m. | La Liga - Dsports
Udinese vs Torino9:00 a.m. | Serie A - ESPN 
Darmstadt vs Bayer Múnich9:30 a.m. | Bundesliga - ESPN
Manchester United vs Sheffield United10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star +
Wolverhampton vs Bournemouth10:00 a.m. | Premier League - Star +
Osasuna vs Real Madrid10:15 a.m. | La Liga - Dsports
Manchester City vs Newcastle12:30 p.m. | FA Cup - ESPN
Getafe vs Girona12:30 p.m. | La Liga - Dsports
DC United vs Inter Miami1:00 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
Santa Fe vs Deportes Tolima2:00 p.m. | Liga BetPlay - TV Cerrada
Seattle Sounders vs Colorado Rapids2:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
San Lorenzo vs Sarmiento de Junín 3:00 p.m. | Copa de la Liga - TyC Sports
Real Santander vs Unión Magdalena3:30 p.m. | Torneo BetPlay - TV Cerrada
Atlético vs Orsomarso3:30 p.m. | Torneo BetPlay - TV Cerrada
Cúcuta vs Bogotá 4:00 p.m. | Torneo BetPlay - TV Cerrada
Bucaramanga vs La Equidad4:10 p.m. | Liga BetPlay - TV Cerrada
Racing vs Defensa y Justicia5:15 p.m. | Copa de la Liga | Star +
Boyacá Chicó vs Atlético Nacional6:20 p.m. | Liga BetPlay - TV Cerrada
Columbus Crew vs New York RB6:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
New York City vs Toronto6:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
Houston Dynamo vs Portland Timbers7:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
Austin FC vs Philadelphia Union7:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
Minnesota United vs Los Angeles FC7:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple TV
León vs Puebla 8:00 p.m. | Liga MX - TV Cerrada
Independiente Medellín vs Once Caldas 8:30 p.m. | Liga BetPlay - TV Cerrada
LA Galaxy vs St. Louis City9:30 p.m. | MLS - Apple Tv
