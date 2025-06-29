Publicidad

EN VIVO

🔴 PSG vs Inter Miami, EN VIVO HOY: siga el partido del Mundial de Clubes 2025

El PSG se enfrenta al Inter Miami de Lionel Messi, por los octavos de final del Mundial de Clubes en el estadio Mercedes-Benz de la ciudad de Atlanta.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
|
Ousmane Dembelé (PSG) y Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).
Ousmane Dembelé (PSG) y Lionel Messi (Inter Miami).
AFP.
Gol Caracol
Especialistas en Fútbol
Actualizado junio 29, 2025 10:06 a. m.
REFRESCAR
  • 10:06 a. m.
    ¡Inter Miami anunció su once inicialista con presencia de Lionel Messi 🔥!

  • 09:49 a. m.
    ¡BIENVENIDOS ⚽!

    Los octavos de final del Mundial de Clubes siguen y este domingo el primer turno de la jornada será para PSG y Inter Miami