🔴 PSG vs Inter Miami, EN VIVO HOY: siga el partido del Mundial de Clubes 2025

¡Inter Miami anunció su once inicialista con presencia de Lionel Messi 🔥!
Este es nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ vs PSG 🫡— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 29, 2025
Watch #PSGvMIA here: https://t.co/zOQpNK9VfS pic.twitter.com/6KW4Tw094E
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Este es nuestro 1️⃣1️⃣ vs PSG 🫡— Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) June 29, 2025
Watch #PSGvMIA here: https://t.co/zOQpNK9VfS pic.twitter.com/6KW4Tw094E
Los octavos de final del Mundial de Clubes siguen y este domingo el primer turno de la jornada será para PSG y Inter Miami