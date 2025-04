"Aston Villa dejó ir a Jhon Durán pronto, un delantero de clase mundial"; hay comparaciones

Jhon Durán vs Ollie Watkins (24/25 season):



Durán:

➡️7 goals,

➡️1.01 goals/90 mins,

➡️xG/90 of 0.94,

➡️Shooting accuracy 58%



Shooting accuracy.

➡️Watkins: 15 goals,

➡️0.44 goals/90 mins,

➡️xG/90 of 0.57,

➡️46% shooting accuracy.



Durán was far more efficient despite fewer… https://t.co/ABohwbQF7Y