Jhon Durán tiene a todo el mundo 'facturando'; esta millonada recibirían en Estados Unidos

💰🇨🇴 MLS has a new league-record outbound transfer: Jhon Duran at $30.7m.



Chicago Fire will receive a further $8.7m in a sell-on clause from Duran's transfer to Al-Nassr.



Breakdown fee:

- $18m up front

- $4m add-ons

