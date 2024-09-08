Publicidad

🔴Once Caldas vs Millonarios: EN VIVO, siga el minuto a minuto del partido de Liga BetPlay
EN VIVO

🔴Once Caldas vs Millonarios: EN VIVO, siga el minuto a minuto del partido de Liga BetPlay

El líder del fútbol colombiano, Once Caldas, se enfrenta a Millonarios, en juego por la fecha 9 de la Liga BetPlay, partido que se juega en el estadio Palogrande, de Manizales.

Por: Gol Caracol 
|
Millonarios vs Once Caldas
Millonarios vs Once Caldas - Foto:
Colprensa
Gol Caracol
Especialistas en Fútbol
Actualizado septiembre 08, 2024 01:47 p. m.
REFRESCAR
  • 01:47 p. m.
    Imágenes del viaje de Millonarios

  • 01:47 p. m.
    Convocados de Millonarios

  • 01:46 p. m.
    Último entrenamiento de Millonarios, previo a enfrentar a Once Caldas

  • 01:45 p. m.
    Convocados de Once Caldas

  • 01:42 p. m.
    ¡Bienvenidos!

    Juegan Once Caldas y Millonarios, en la Liga BetPlay