Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad
Síguenos en::
Tendencias:
CARACOL SPORTS + DITU
LUIS DIAZ
JORGE BOLAÑO
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
JHON DURÁN

Publicidad

Push Gol Caracol
Reciba nuestras notificaciones con lo último de:
No, gracias.
¡Claro que sí!
Gol Caracol  / 🔴 PSG vs. Aston Villa, EN VIVO HOY: siga el minuto a minuto del duelo por Champions League
EN VIVO

🔴 PSG vs. Aston Villa, EN VIVO HOY: siga el minuto a minuto del duelo por Champions League

El conjunto parisino recibe a los 'villanos', este miércoles, en territorio francés. por el duelo de ida en los cuartos de final de la Liga de Campeones.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
|
PSG vs. Aston Villa.
PSG vs. Aston Villa.
Getty Images.
Gol Caracol
Especialistas en Fútbol
Actualizado abril 09, 2025 01:57 p. m.
REFRESCAR