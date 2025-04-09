🔴 PSG vs. Aston Villa, EN VIVO HOY: siga el minuto a minuto del duelo por Champions League

¡Así alineará el Aston Villa!
Team news is in 👊 UP THE VILLA pic.twitter.com/UON4uTAAPj— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 9, 2025
A peek into the dressing room 👀 pic.twitter.com/Emu9CCgl0P— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) April 9, 2025
Prêts ? 🔥#PSGAVFC I @Dior pic.twitter.com/QeCTDIKL4C— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2025
📃 La voici ! La compo Rouge et Bleu pour ce match de @ChampionsLeague ! #PSGAVFC I #ALLEZPARIS ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/6jQsV734vJ— Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) April 9, 2025
Sean todos bienvenidos al minuto a minuto del duelo entre el PSG y el Aston Villa, por los cuartos de final de la Champions League.