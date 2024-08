Armand Duplantis, a la final en Juegos Olímpicos París 2024: así fue su sorprendente salto

Youngest to clear 6m at the age of 18 (2018)

Holds 8 World Records

Current World Record Holder, 6.23m

Clears 6m in 61 competitions

World's #1 Male Pole Vaulter



SWEDEN's ARMAND DUPLANTIS.



Making it look so easy. Damn. The clearance. pic.twitter.com/pbw3QZv9ot