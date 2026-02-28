🔴 Minnesota United vs. Cincinnati, EN VIVO; minuto a minuto del debut de James Rodríguez

- 04:27 p. m. - ¡Listo el camerino del '10'!
- 04:18 p. m. - ¡Cincinnati entra en calor!
- 04:08 p. m. - ¡Así alineará Cincinnati!
Your Starting XI vs Minnesota United FC. 💪🔸🔹#AllForCincy pic.twitter.com/lXlIRvZN2H— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) February 28, 2026
- 04:08 p. m. - ¡Cincinnati ya llegó al estadio!
In rival territory. ⚔️#AllForCincy | #MINvCIN pic.twitter.com/InL7kOFEEx— FC Cincinnati (@fccincinnati) February 28, 2026
- 03:53 p. m. - ¡James suplente!
How we're lining up for the home opener pic.twitter.com/AMv142D852— Minnesota United FC (@MNUFC) February 28, 2026
- 03:47 p. m. - ¿James debutará con Minnesota?El '10' todavía genera expectativa para este compromiso. No se sabe si será titular, suplente o no estará.
Llegó el 🔟🇨🇴— MLS Español (@MLSes) February 28, 2026
James Rodríguez dice presente para su potencial debut con @MNUFC. pic.twitter.com/4WgCQwoelN
- 03:36 p. m. - James, ¡el ídolo de la gente!
James Rodriguez makes time for the fans ahead of his potential MLS debut 🇨🇴@MNUFC hosts @fccincinnati at 4:30pm ET on Apple TV: https://t.co/wzP8kiwaqP pic.twitter.com/9sruMpGbLv— Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 28, 2026
- 03:36 p. m. - ¡Bienvenidos 👋🏻👋🏻!
Sean todos bienvenidos al minuto a minuto del duelo entre Minnesota United y Cincinnati, correspondiente a la segunda jornada de la MLS.
