Síguenos en:
Tendencias:
LUIS DÍAZ
JHON DURÁN
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
CARACOL SPORTS + DITU

Publicidad

Push Gol Caracol
Reciba nuestras notificaciones con lo último de:
No, gracias.
¡Claro que sí!
Cabezote DK Colombianos en el Exterior Gol Caracol.jpg
Gol Caracol  / Colombianos en el exterior  / 🔴 Minnesota United vs. Cincinnati, EN VIVO; minuto a minuto del debut de James Rodríguez
EN VIVO

🔴 Minnesota United vs. Cincinnati, EN VIVO; minuto a minuto del debut de James Rodríguez

El '10' ya se prepara para sumar sus primeros minutos en cancha con su nuevo club. James enfrenta a Cincinnati, en casa, por la segunda jornada de la MLS.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
Actualizado 28 de feb, 2026
Comparta en:
James Rodríguez, volante colombiano del Minnesota United, jugará en la MLS en 2026
James Rodríguez, volante colombiano del Minnesota United, jugará en la MLS en 2026
Getty Images
REFRESCAR

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad