jueves 26 de diciembre, 2024
Todo en Deportes
Tendencias:
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
LUIS DÍAZ
NACIONAL
JUNIOR
JUAN CARLOS OSORIO

Gol Caracol  / Colombianos en el exterior  / 🔴 Newcastle vs Aston Villa EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del partido de Jhon Durán, en Premier
🔴 Newcastle vs Aston Villa EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del partido de Jhon Durán, en Premier

Este jueves 26 de diciembre, en el popular Boxing Day de la Premier League, el Aston Villa del colombiano Jhon Durán, visita al complicado Newcastle, por la fecha 18 del campeonato inglés.

Por: Gianmarco SoteloPeriodista deportivo Gol Caracol 
|
Jhon Jáder Durán en Aston Villa vs. Southampton.
Jhon Jáder Durán en Aston Villa vs. Southampton.
James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images
Gianmarco Sotelo
Periodista deportivo Gol Caracol
Actualizado diciembre 26, 2024 07:42 a. m.
  • 07:42 a. m.
    ⌚ ¿A qué hora es el partido de Newcastle vs Aston Villa? 10:00 a.m. de Colombia

  • 07:40 a. m.
    ✔️ Jhon Durán está convocado y podría ser el 9 titular del Aston Villa

    Ante sus recientes actuaciones con los 'villanos', el colombiano sería inicialista.

  • 07:38 a. m.
    🔴 ¡Bienvenidos al minuto a minuto de Newcastle vs Aston Villa!

    Qué partidazo se nos viene en la Premier League.