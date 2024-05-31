🔴 Cúcuta Deportivo vs. Llaneros, EN VIVO: minuto a minuto del Torneo BetPlay I-2024

¡Así se ve el camerino de Llaneros!
¡𝗟𝗹𝗲𝗴𝗮𝗺𝗼𝘀! 🤍🖤 𝑯𝒐𝒚 𝒔𝒆𝒓𝒂́ 𝒖𝒏 𝒃𝒖𝒆𝒏 𝒅𝒊́𝒂.— 𝗟𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀 𝗙𝘂́𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 🐴 (@ClubLlanerosFC) May 31, 2024
🆚 @Cucutaoficial.
🗓️ 31/05/2024 - 3:00 p.m.
📺 @WinSportsTV. pic.twitter.com/dYsV2LTjJW
🗣️ Así formará el equipo dirigido por el 𝗗𝗧 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶́𝗻 𝗖𝗮𝗿𝗱𝗲𝘁𝘁𝗶 para enfrentar a @Cucutaoficial en el Estadio General Santander. 🅰️🐎 𝑱𝑼𝑵𝑻𝑶𝑺 𝒍𝒐 𝒍𝒐𝒈𝒓𝒂𝒓𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒔.— 𝗟𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗿𝗼𝘀 𝗙𝘂́𝘁𝗯𝗼𝗹 𝗖𝗹𝘂𝗯 🐴 (@ClubLlanerosFC) May 31, 2024
🗓️ Viernes 31 de mayo, 3:00 p.m.
🏆 Fecha 4 cuadrangulares finales.
📺 @WinSportsTV. pic.twitter.com/N6WqT8F1Ad
Este será nuestro once inicial para enfrentar a @ClubLlanerosFC por la fecha 4️⃣ del Torneo Betplay 2024 - Í ❤️🖤— Cúcuta Deportivo FC (@Cucutaoficial) May 31, 2024
¡ Vamos Cúcuta! ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/840Ro3KBzE
Sean todos bienvenidos al minuto a minuto del duelo entre Cúcuta y Llaneros, correspondiente al Torneo Betplay 2024-I.