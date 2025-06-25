🔴 Inter vs River Plate EN VIVO: minuto a minuto partido Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2025

🔜 Así llegó River Plate al estadio
Lumen Field, Seattle📍🏟️@FIFACWC | 14 de junio - 13 de julio | 📱 Mirá todos los partidos gratis en https://t.co/IUFXOnOBEy | #RiverMundial pic.twitter.com/mt88wmq9WH— River Plate (@RiverPlate) June 25, 2025
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Lumen Field, Seattle📍🏟️@FIFACWC | 14 de junio - 13 de julio | 📱 Mirá todos los partidos gratis en https://t.co/IUFXOnOBEy | #RiverMundial pic.twitter.com/mt88wmq9WH— River Plate (@RiverPlate) June 25, 2025
Il nostro spogliatoio di oggi 🏟️🇺🇸@FIFACWC | June 14 - July 13 | Every Game | Free | https://t.co/ngKr1QlJUk | @DAZNFootball @DAZN_IT #ForzaInter #FIFACWC #TakeItToTheWorld #InterRiverPlate pic.twitter.com/eDRHAjkK6J— Inter ⭐⭐ (@Inter) June 26, 2025