🔴 Inter vs River Plate EN VIVO: minuto a minuto partido Mundial de Clubes de la FIFA 2025

Este miércoles 25 de junio Inter y River Plate definen su continuidad o no en el certamen internacional que se juega en Estados Unidos. Día clave para ambos y sin margen de error.

Por: Gianmarco SoteloPeriodista deportivo Gol Caracol 
Miguel Borja en River Plate en el Mundial de Clubes
AFP
Actualizado junio 25, 2025 07:06 p. m.
