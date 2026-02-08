🔴 Super Bowl LX, EN VIVO HOY: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, minuto a minuto

Jason Myers gets Seattle points on the opening drive— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/ONgO6tkxK6
- 06:51 p. m. - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 0-3 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS🔴 Vea la anotación de Jason Myers
- 06:51 p. m. - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 0-3 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS🔴 Llegó la primera anotación del partido
Jason Myers marcó gol de campo y abrió el marcador.
- 06:49 p. m. - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 0-0 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS🔴 Dato histórico que puede ampliarse
Equipos que anotan primero tienen marca de 38-21.
- 06:45 p. m. - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 0-0 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS🔴 ¡Empezó el Super Bowl LX!
Darnold’s risky pass turns into a first down!— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/NKUCvtG8LT
- 06:43 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Green Day prendió la fiesta
That’s how you kick off Super Bowl LX 👏 @GreenDay pic.twitter.com/lZnb37Razi— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
- 06:42 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Más estrellas del cine aparecen
Happy Gilmore is here 👋 @AdamSandler— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/SmO615eOJq
- 06:42 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Vea la salida de New England Patriots
Drake Maye leading them out— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/0h2sFGvTP5
- 06:41 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Roger Federer dice presente
Tennis legend @rogerfederer on field for the Super Bowl 🔥— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/ExUmWQznGZ
- 06:41 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Así salieron los Seattle Seahawks
Darnold leading the @Seahawks QBs out 🗣️— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/KkZD46vVIV
- 06:39 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Las celebridades no pueden faltar: Travis Scott
Travis Scott is here at the Super Bowl 🔥 @trvisXX pic.twitter.com/k9wd58zqKn— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
- 06:39 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 El segundo mariscal de campo más joven en iniciar un Super Bowl
The second-youngest QB to ever start a Super Bowl 🤩— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/k7er5G3J1A
- 06:37 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Así llegó el colombiano, Christian González
Christian Gonzalez has arrived 📍— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/G5Vode0wdS
- 06:37 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Reviva los mejores momentos de Patriots y Seahawks
The road to the Super Bowl 🏆 Relive the best TDs of the season from the Patriots and Seahawks— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
(by @DKSportsbook) pic.twitter.com/HadNXlWPDf
- 06:36 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 ¿Quiénes fueron los artistas previo al inicio?
Charlie Puth y Brandi Carlile cantaron antes del arranque del compromiso.
- 06:35 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Tom Brady, siempre presente
- 06:32 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔴 Horarios del Super Bowl alrededor del mundo
Where are you watching? 🌎— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX– Sunday 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/igU7fBTTCD
- 06:30 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🚨 Así luce el estadio
Super Bowl football will be played here in a couple of hours 🔥— NFL (@NFL) February 8, 2026
Super Bowl LX – 6:30pm ET on NBC
Stream on @NFLPlus + Peacock pic.twitter.com/rxgy9xay6Y
- 06:27 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🖥️ ¿Cómo seguir por internet? 📲
Disney+ transmite el duelo entre Patriots y Seahawks y también puede seguir el minuto a minuto en nuestro portal.
- 06:27 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX📺 ¿Cómo ver el partido por televisión?
ESPN2, canal deportivo, transmite el Super Bowl.
- 06:26 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX🔎 ¿En qué estadio jugarán?
El Levi's Stadium, en Santa Clara, abrió sus puertas para este compromiso.
- 06:25 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX⌚ ¿A qué hora es el juego?
De acuerdo con la programación, la acción empezará a las 6:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia).
- 06:25 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX👋 ¡Bienvenidos a este evento deportivo!
No se desconecte porque, desde ahora y hasta el final, le llevaremos lo mejor, minuto a minuto, del partido entre Patriots y Seahawks.
Publicidad