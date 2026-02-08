Síguenos en:
🔴 Super Bowl LX, EN VIVO HOY: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, minuto a minuto
EN VIVO

🔴 Super Bowl LX, EN VIVO HOY: New England Patriots vs. Seattle Seahawks, minuto a minuto

En el Levi's Stadium se conocerá al nuevo campeón del Super Bowl, con presencia colombiana, por Christian González en Patriots, y el show de medio tiempo de Bad Bunny.

Por: Caracol Sports 
Actualizado 8 de feb, 2026
  • 06:51 p. m. - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 0-3 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
    🔴 Vea la anotación de Jason Myers

  • 06:51 p. m. - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 0-3 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
    🔴 Llegó la primera anotación del partido

    Jason Myers marcó gol de campo y abrió el marcador.

  • 06:49 p. m. - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 0-0 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
    🔴 Dato histórico que puede ampliarse

    Equipos que anotan primero tienen marca de 38-21.

  • 06:45 p. m. - NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS 0-0 SEATTLE SEAHAWKS
    🔴 ¡Empezó el Super Bowl LX!

  • 06:43 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Green Day prendió la fiesta

  • 06:42 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Más estrellas del cine aparecen

  • 06:42 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Vea la salida de New England Patriots

  • 06:41 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Roger Federer dice presente

  • 06:41 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Así salieron los Seattle Seahawks

  • 06:39 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Las celebridades no pueden faltar: Travis Scott

  • 06:39 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 El segundo mariscal de campo más joven en iniciar un Super Bowl

  • 06:37 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Así llegó el colombiano, Christian González

  • 06:37 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Reviva los mejores momentos de Patriots y Seahawks

  • 06:36 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 ¿Quiénes fueron los artistas previo al inicio?

    Charlie Puth y Brandi Carlile cantaron antes del arranque del compromiso.

  • 06:35 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Tom Brady, siempre presente

  • 06:32 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔴 Horarios del Super Bowl alrededor del mundo

  • 06:30 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🚨 Así luce el estadio

  • 06:27 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🖥️ ¿Cómo seguir por internet? 📲

    Disney+ transmite el duelo entre Patriots y Seahawks y también puede seguir el minuto a minuto en nuestro portal.

  • 06:27 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    📺 ¿Cómo ver el partido por televisión?

    ESPN2, canal deportivo, transmite el Super Bowl.

  • 06:26 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    🔎 ¿En qué estadio jugarán?

    El Levi's Stadium, en Santa Clara, abrió sus puertas para este compromiso.

  • 06:25 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    ⌚ ¿A qué hora es el juego?

    De acuerdo con la programación, la acción empezará a las 6:30 p.m. (hora de Colombia).

  • 06:25 p. m. - PREVIA DEL SUPER BOWL LX
    👋 ¡Bienvenidos a este evento deportivo!

    No se desconecte porque, desde ahora y hasta el final, le llevaremos lo mejor, minuto a minuto, del partido entre Patriots y Seahawks.

