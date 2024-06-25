🔴 Países Bajos vs. Austria, EN VIVO, siga el minuto a minuto del partido de la Eurocopa 2024

¡Los inicialistas de Austria!
🇦🇹 Austria's starting XI...#EURO2024 | #NEDAUT pic.twitter.com/bXV2uDZF6R— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 25, 2024
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
🇦🇹 Austria's starting XI...#EURO2024 | #NEDAUT pic.twitter.com/bXV2uDZF6R— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 25, 2024
🇳🇱 Here's how the Netherlands line up...#EURO2024 | #NEDAUT pic.twitter.com/iOrW7Qsl7E— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 25, 2024
El 'wunderteam' viene de vencer 1-3 a Polonia.
Los neerlandeses vienen de igualar 0-0 con Francia.
Todo listo en el estadio Olímpico de Berlín.
🏟️ Olympiastadion 🤩#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/UrDStvfUNp— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 25, 2024
The state of play in Group D...#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/DcfmWswd74— UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) June 25, 2024
Países Bajos y Austria se enfrentan por la fecha 3 del grupo D.