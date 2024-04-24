Publicidad

Partidos hoy 24 de abril del 2024: programación y horarios por TV

Estos son los horarios de los partidos de fútbol EN VIVO para hoy miércoles 24 abril del 2024. ¡No se pierda ningún compromiso!

Foto: Colprensa
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: abril 24, 2024 05:00 AM

Este miércoles la jornada futbolera 'pinta' para imperdible. La Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana y Copa Betplay, son algunos de los principales atractivos en la jornada.

Y como es costumbre, en Gol Caracol le presentamos la agenda de los partidos de hoy miércoles 24 de abril del 2024, televisados o por plataformas digitales en nuestro país para que se programe.

EQUIPOS
HORA/CANAL
Lorient vs. PSG
12:00 pm l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+,ESPN 2
Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth
1:45 pm l Premier League - Star+
Ajax vs. Excelsior
2:00 pm l Eredivisie - Star+
Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
2:00 pm l Premier League - Star+
Everton vs. Liverpool
2:00 pm l Premier League - Star+
Atalanta vs. Fiorentina
2:00 pm l Coppa Italia - Star+
O. Marseille vs. Nice
2:00 pm l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
Manchester Utd. vs. Sheffield United
2:00 pm l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
Real Cartagena vs. CA Huila
3:30 pm l Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
Jaguares FC vs. Llaneros
4:00 pm l Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
Nacional vs. Deportivo Táchira
5:00 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+,ESPN 7
Coquimbo Unido vs. Racing Avellaneda
5:00 pm l Copa Sudamericana - DSports (610-619), DGO
Botafogo vs. Universitario
5:00 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+, ESPN
Danubio vs. At. Paranaense
5:00 pm l Copa Sudamericana - DSports (610-619), DGO
Huachipato vs. The Strongest
5:00 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+,ESPN 5
Leones vs. Deportivo Pereira
7:00 pm l Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
RB Bragantino vs. Sportivo Luqueño
7:00 pm l Copa Sudamericana - DSports (610-619), DGO
Columbus Crew vs. Monterrey
7:15 pm l Liga de Campeones CONCACAF - Star+
Real Tomayapo vs. Belgrano
7:30 pm l Copa Sudamericana - DSports (610-619), DGO
Club libertad vs. River Plate
7:30 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+, ESPN,Pluto TV
Santa Fe vs. Internacional FC Palmira
7:30 pm l Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
Bolívar vs. CR Flamengo
7:30 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+,ESPN 7
Independiente del Valle vs. Palmeiras
7:30 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+,ESPN 5
Rayo Zuliano vs. Sportivo Ameliano
9:00 pm l Copa Sudamericana - Star+,ESPN 3
