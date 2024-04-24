Partidos hoy 24 de abril del 2024: programación y horarios por TV

|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Lorient vs. PSG
|12:00 pm l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+,ESPN 2
|Wolverhampton vs. Bournemouth
|1:45 pm l Premier League - Star+
|Ajax vs. Excelsior
|2:00 pm l Eredivisie - Star+
|Crystal Palace vs. Newcastle
|2:00 pm l Premier League - Star+
|Everton vs. Liverpool
|2:00 pm l Premier League - Star+
|Atalanta vs. Fiorentina
|2:00 pm l Coppa Italia - Star+
|O. Marseille vs. Nice
|2:00 pm l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
|Manchester Utd. vs. Sheffield United
|2:00 pm l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
|Real Cartagena vs. CA Huila
|3:30 pm l Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|Jaguares FC vs. Llaneros
|4:00 pm l Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|Nacional vs. Deportivo Táchira
|5:00 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+,ESPN 7
|Coquimbo Unido vs. Racing Avellaneda
|5:00 pm l Copa Sudamericana - DSports (610-619), DGO
|Botafogo vs. Universitario
|5:00 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+, ESPN
|Danubio vs. At. Paranaense
|5:00 pm l Copa Sudamericana - DSports (610-619), DGO
|Huachipato vs. The Strongest
|5:00 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+,ESPN 5
|Leones vs. Deportivo Pereira
|7:00 pm l Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|RB Bragantino vs. Sportivo Luqueño
|7:00 pm l Copa Sudamericana - DSports (610-619), DGO
|Columbus Crew vs. Monterrey
|7:15 pm l Liga de Campeones CONCACAF - Star+
|Real Tomayapo vs. Belgrano
|7:30 pm l Copa Sudamericana - DSports (610-619), DGO
|Club libertad vs. River Plate
|7:30 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+, ESPN,Pluto TV
|Santa Fe vs. Internacional FC Palmira
|7:30 pm l Copa BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|Bolívar vs. CR Flamengo
|7:30 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+,ESPN 7
|Independiente del Valle vs. Palmeiras
|7:30 pm l Copa Libertadores - Star+,ESPN 5
|Rayo Zuliano vs. Sportivo Ameliano
|9:00 pm l Copa Sudamericana - Star+,ESPN 3