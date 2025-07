Histórico jugador peruano dirigirá a una selección exótica de Asia; lo anunciaron por todo lo alto

Under President Mohsen Gilani’s leadership, PFF proudly welcomes Nolberto Solano 🇵🇪 as Head Coach of Pakistan U23 with a pathway to the senior team! 🟢⚽️



A true legend with EPL, World Cup & Copa América pedigree it’s a new era for Pakistan football. #WelcomeSolano pic.twitter.com/JdQUtPuVbd