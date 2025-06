Kevin Mier se hizo gigante contra Argentina: le atajó un mano a mano a Lionel Messi

21': 🇦🇷 0-0 🇨🇴



Messi receives a pass from Álvarez at the edge of the box, runs in a straight line past four Colombian defenders, but is unable to get to the goalmouth and instead gets closed down by Mier.#football #soccer #argentina #WCQ #CONMEBOL #Eliminatorias2026 #ARGCOL pic.twitter.com/koSJGBdd9q