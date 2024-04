A Daniel Muñoz le 'llueven' críticas por cambiar camiseta con 'estrella' del Manchester City

The vast majority of Palace fans couldn’t give two shits about Daniel Muñoz swapping shirts with Erling Haaland at half time. 🤷‍♂️



Unsurprisingly, we’re more interested in his performance. He worked his socks off for 90+ minutes. Write an article about that @talkSPORT. 👍#CPFC pic.twitter.com/17u0qGSrfM