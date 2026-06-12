🔴 Estados Unidos vs. Paraguay, EN VIVO HOY; siga el minuto a minuto del duelo, por el Mundial 2026

"I want to live in the moment."— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2026
We caught up with @Ricardo_Pepi9 ahead of tonight's opener against Paraguay. #USMNT x @LaColombeCoffee pic.twitter.com/UHGp6ftrHd
- 04:41 p. m. - ¡Sueñan con un debut por lo alto!
- 04:36 p. m. - ¡Trump y el mensaje a Pochettino!
Last night, we received a message of support from POTUS ahead of our World Cup journey. pic.twitter.com/MVPITGldtS— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2026
- 04:35 p. m. - ¡LA CASA YA ESTÁ LISTA!
Tonight’s theater. pic.twitter.com/ZOw13bCrMS— U.S. Soccer Men's National Team (@USMNT) June 12, 2026
- 04:34 p. m. - ¡Bienvenidos 👋🏻👋🏻!
Sean todos bienvenidos al minuto a minuto del duelo entre Estados Unidos y Paraguay, correspondiente a la primera jornada del grupo D.
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