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Gol Caracol  / 🔴 Estados Unidos vs. Paraguay, EN VIVO HOY; siga el minuto a minuto del duelo, por el Mundial 2026
EN VIVO

🔴 Estados Unidos vs. Paraguay, EN VIVO HOY; siga el minuto a minuto del duelo, por el Mundial 2026

Los norteamericanos debutan ante su gente y en su país, enfrentando a los 'guaraníes' por el duelo correspondiente a la primer jornada del grupo D, en el certamen mundialista.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
Actualizado 12 de jun, 2026
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Estados Unidos y Paraguay abrirán el 'telón' en el grupo D, por el Mundial 2026.
Estados Unidos y Paraguay abrirán el 'telón' en el grupo D, por el Mundial 2026.
Foto: AFP.
REFRESCAR
  • 04:41 p. m. - ¡Sueñan con un debut por lo alto!

    • Publicidad

  • 04:36 p. m. - ¡Trump y el mensaje a Pochettino!

  • 04:35 p. m. - ¡LA CASA YA ESTÁ LISTA!

  • 04:34 p. m. - ¡Bienvenidos 👋🏻👋🏻!

    Sean todos bienvenidos al minuto a minuto del duelo entre Estados Unidos y Paraguay, correspondiente a la primera jornada del grupo D.

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