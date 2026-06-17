🔴Ghana vs. Panamá, EN VIVO HOY: siga el minuto a minuto del partido del Mundial 2026

¡Este es el XI inicial de Ghana!
👥 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 17, 2026
👊🏾 Here’s how we line up for tonight’s #FIFAWorldCup opener against Panama! #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/K3zWQ347Sj
👥 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📋— 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 17, 2026
👊🏾 Here’s how we line up for tonight’s #FIFAWorldCup opener against Panama! #BlackStars pic.twitter.com/K3zWQ347Sj
Publicidad
🔛 En route to the stadium 🏟️— 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) June 17, 2026
🇬🇭 Ghana 🆚 Panama 🇵🇦 #BlackStars | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/PU0UcGkkY5
¡📋 TITULARES 🇵🇦!— FEPAFUT (@fepafut) June 17, 2026
Este es el 11 titular de #PanamáMayor🇵🇦 para enfrentarse a Ghana 🇬🇭 en el debut mundialista 🏆. ¡VAMOOOOS 🇵🇦!
🇬🇭 Ghana 🆚 Panamá 🇵🇦
🕖 6:00pm
🏟️ Toronto Stadium
📺 @tvmaxdeportes, @deportes_rpc y @TigoSportsPA #MareaQueLate pic.twitter.com/lap9ccN5oy
Bienvenidos a este minuto a minuto del segundo partido del Grupo L entre Ghana y Panamá.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad