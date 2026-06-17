Síguenos en:
Tendencias:
MUNDIAL 2026
CALENDARIO MUNDIAL
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
LUIS DÍAZ
SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
NÉSTOR LORENZO

Publicidad

Reciba nuestras notificaciones con lo último de:
No, gracias.
¡Claro que sí!
Gol Caracol  / 🔴Ghana vs. Panamá, EN VIVO HOY: siga el minuto a minuto del partido del Mundial 2026
EN VIVO

🔴Ghana vs. Panamá, EN VIVO HOY: siga el minuto a minuto del partido del Mundial 2026

Este miércoles en el estadio de Toronto, se jugará el segundo partido del Grupo L entre Ghana y Panamá. No se pierda ningún detalle de este compromiso, sigalo aquí.

Por: Gol CaracolEspecialistas en Fútbol 
Actualizado 17 de jun, 2026
Comparta en:
Ghana vs Canadá
Ghana vs Canadá
AFP
REFRESCAR

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad