La radical decisión que tomaron con Sebastián Molano, tras el duro accidente que sufrió

🤕 Unfortunately @sebasmolano_ won't take to the start of the stage today after his crash on stage 1 #UAETour 🇦🇪.



Dr.Adrian Rotunno (Medical Director) : "A follow-up revision revealed a badly sprained ankle and due to the heavy swelling and discomfort we took the decision it was… pic.twitter.com/7LVK6fNdbm