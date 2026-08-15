Bayern Múnich 3-1 Leipzig; minuto a minuto del partido de Luis Díaz

Triunfazo de los bávaros antes del inicio de la temporada.
- 10:24 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 3-1 Leipzig🕛 FINALIZÓ EL PARTIDO
- 10:13 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 3-1 Leipzig⚽ GOOOOOOOL DEL BAYERN MÚNICH
Jamal Musiala puso el tercer gol de la noche en Alemania.
- 09:50 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 2-1 Leipzig⚽ GOOOOOOOOOL DEL BAYERN MÚNICH
Al minuto 57 volvieron a adelantarse los bávaros con Nathaniel Brown.
- 09:49 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-1 Leipzig⚽ GOOOOOL DEL LEIPZIG
Brajan Gruda igualó al minuto 52 con un golazo.
- 09:39 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig🕛 COMENZÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO
Rueda la pelota en estos últimos 45 minutos.
- 09:19 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig🕛 FINALIZÓ EL PRIMER TIEMPO
El Bayern va ganando con el golazo de Luis Díaz.
- 09:11 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig🕛 SE SALVÓ EL BAYERN
Al minuto 40 sorprende el Leipzig con un cabezazo en el área.
- 08:56 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig🕛 PAUSA DE HIDRATACIÓN
Al minuto 24 el árbitro pidió una pausa.
- 08:53 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig⚽ ASÍ FUE EL GOL DE LUIS DÍAZ
GOOOLLLL from Luis Diaz! He scored for Bayern Munich in their preseason friendly against RB Leipzig! 🇨🇴🔥— Colombian Fútbol Report 🇨🇴 (@ColFootyReport) August 15, 2026
pic.twitter.com/OiD9imbxDJ
- 08:45 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig⚽ GOOOOOOOOL DE LUIS DÍAZ
Espectacular definición del colombiano Luis Díaz.
- 08:39 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 0-0 Leipzig🚨 ACÁ LOS TITULARES DEL BAYERN MÚNICH
❗️ Unsere Aufstellung für den Telekom Cup gegen Leipzig! 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/Pk9npG91yt— FC Bayern München (@FCBayern) August 15, 2026
- 08:38 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 0-0 Leipzig🔴 YA SE JUEGA EL PARTIDO
Hay acción para Lucho, que es titular
- 08:38 a. m. - Partido amistoso🔴 BIENVENIDOS AL MINUTO A MINUTO DE BAYERN VS LEIPZIG
Atentos juega Luis Díaz
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