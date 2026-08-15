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Gol Caracol  / Colombianos en el exterior  / Bayern Múnich 3-1 Leipzig; minuto a minuto del partido de Luis Díaz
EN VIVO

Bayern Múnich 3-1 Leipzig; minuto a minuto del partido de Luis Díaz

Este sábado 15 de agosto el colombiano Luis Díaz jugó un partido preparatorio con el Bayern Múnich, a pocos días del inicio de la temporada oficial. Así le fue.

Por: Gianmarco SoteloPeriodista deportivo Gol Caracol 
Actualizado 15 de ago, 2026
Comparta en:
Luis Díaz Bayern Múnich
Luis Díaz, futbolista colombiano en el Bayern Múnich - Foto:
AFP
REFRESCAR
  • 10:24 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 3-1 Leipzig
    🕛 FINALIZÓ EL PARTIDO

    Triunfazo de los bávaros antes del inicio de la temporada.

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  • 10:13 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 3-1 Leipzig
    ⚽ GOOOOOOOL DEL BAYERN MÚNICH

    Jamal Musiala puso el tercer gol de la noche en Alemania.

  • 09:50 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 2-1 Leipzig
    ⚽ GOOOOOOOOOL DEL BAYERN MÚNICH

    Al minuto 57 volvieron a adelantarse los bávaros con Nathaniel Brown.

  • 09:49 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-1 Leipzig
    ⚽ GOOOOOL DEL LEIPZIG

    Brajan Gruda igualó al minuto 52 con un golazo.

  • 09:39 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig
    🕛 COMENZÓ EL SEGUNDO TIEMPO

    Rueda la pelota en estos últimos 45 minutos.

  • 09:19 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig
    🕛 FINALIZÓ EL PRIMER TIEMPO

    El Bayern va ganando con el golazo de Luis Díaz.

  • 09:11 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig
    🕛 SE SALVÓ EL BAYERN

    Al minuto 40 sorprende el Leipzig con un cabezazo en el área.

  • 08:56 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig
    🕛 PAUSA DE HIDRATACIÓN

    Al minuto 24 el árbitro pidió una pausa.

  • 08:53 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig
    ⚽ ASÍ FUE EL GOL DE LUIS DÍAZ

  • 08:45 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 1-0 Leipzig
    ⚽ GOOOOOOOOL DE LUIS DÍAZ

    Espectacular definición del colombiano Luis Díaz.

  • 08:39 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 0-0 Leipzig
    🚨 ACÁ LOS TITULARES DEL BAYERN MÚNICH

  • 08:38 a. m. - Bayern Múnich 0-0 Leipzig
    🔴 YA SE JUEGA EL PARTIDO

    Hay acción para Lucho, que es titular

  • 08:38 a. m. - Partido amistoso
    🔴 BIENVENIDOS AL MINUTO A MINUTO DE BAYERN VS LEIPZIG

    Atentos juega Luis Díaz

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