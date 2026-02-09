Luis Javier Suárez la tiene clara en Sporting; agónico gol para rescatar un punto contra el Porto

Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Este lunes, en la Liga de Portugal, Sporting de Lisboa rescató un punto frente al Porto gracias a un agónico gol del colombiano Luis Javier Suárez.
Al 90+10, cuando Porto ganaba 1-0, el árbitro sancionó un penalti a favor de Sporting. Suárez fue el encargado de tomar la pelota. Sacó un derechazo, el arquero atajó, pero en el rebote el samario no perdonó y selló la paridad.
Vea el gol de Luis Javier Suárez en Porto vs. Sporting:
🇵🇹🟢 Porto 1-1 Sporting de Lisboa | Liga Portugal— Ligas Top del Fútbol (@LigasTopFutbol) February 9, 2026
EN LA ÚLTIMA DEL PARTIDO EL COLOMBIANO LUIS JAVIER SUÁREZ RESCATÓ EL EMPATE FINAL 🇨🇴🔥
AL 90+9 SPORTING MANTIENE VIVAS LAS ESPERANZAS POR EL TÍTULO pic.twitter.com/4mNErSgWqW