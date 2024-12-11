Publicidad

miércoles 11 de diciembre, 2024
Gol Caracol  / Tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League 2024/25 (ACTUALIZADA HOY)

Tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League 2024/25 (ACTUALIZADA HOY)

En Gol Caracol le contamos cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League 2024/25, tras disputarse todos los partidos de la sexta fecha de la primera fase.

Barcelona.
Fran Santiago/Getty Images
Por: Gol Caracol
|
Actualizado: diciembre 11, 2024 05:28 p. m.

Este miércoles se jugaron nueve partidos más de la sexta fecha de laUEFA Champions League y por eso le contamos en Gol Caracol como quedó la tabla de posiciones. La jornada tuvo los triunfos de equipos como Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Milan, Juventus y Arsenal.

Miércoles:

Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 3 Álvarez (16), Griezmann (42, 57)

Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 Strelec (51 de penal)

Lille (FRA) 3 Sahraoui (37), Bakker (45+2), Haraldsson (81)

Sturm Graz (AUT) 2 Kiteishvili (45+4), Biereth (47)

AC Milan (ITA) 2 Leao (42), Abraham (87)

Estrella Roja (SRB) 1 Radonjic (67)

Arsenal (ENG) 3 Saka (34, 78), Havertz (88)

Mónaco (FRA) 0

Benfica (POR) 0

Bolonia (ITA) 0

Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 Guirassy (60 de penal, 78)

Barcelona (ESP) 3 Raphinha (53), Torres (75, 85)

Feyenoord (NED) 4 Trauner (8), Paixao (10), Moussa (30), Giménez (63)

Sparta Praga (CZE) 2 Rrahmani (43), Beelen (79 en contra)

Juventus (ITA) 2 Vlahovic (53), McKennie (75)

Manchester City (ENG) 0

Stuttgart (GER) 5 Stiller (25), Millot (53), Fuehrich (61), Vagnoman (66), Keitel (76)

Young Boys (SUI) 1 Lakomy (6)

Jugados el martes:

Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0

Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 0

Girona (ESP) 0

Liverpool (ENG) 1 Salah (63 de penal)

RB Leipzig (GER) 2 Openda (27), Baumgartner (61)

Aston Villa (ENG) 3 McGinn (3), Duran (52), Barkley (85)

Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 Macedo (5)

Bayern Múnich (GER) 5 Laimer (11), Müller (45), Olise (70 de penal, 90+3), Musiala (87)

Atalanta (ITA) 2 De Ketelaere (45+2 de penal), Lookman (65)

Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Mbappé (10), Vinicius Jr (56), Bellingham (59)

FC Brujas (BEL) 2 Quaresma (24 en contra), Nielsen (83)

Sporting de Lisboa (POR) 1 Catamo (3)

Salzburgo (AUT) 0

París SG (FRA) 3 Ramos (30), Mendes (72), Doué (85)

Brest (FRA) 1 Le Cardinal (43)

PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0

Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 Mukiele (90)

Inter (ITA) 0

Así está la tabla de posiciones de la Champions League 2024/25:


RankClubPts (Puntos)
1Liverpool18
2Barcelona15
3Arsenal13
4Leverkusen13
5Aston Villa13
6Inter de Milán13
7Stade Brestois13
8LOSC Lille13
9Dortmund12
10Bayern Múnich12
11Atlético de Madrid12
12Milan12
13Atalanta11
14Juventus11
15Benfica10
16Mónaco10
17Sporting Lisboa10
18Feyenoord10
19Club Brujas10
20Real Madrid9
21Celtic9
22Manchester City8
23PSV8
24Dinamo Zagreb8
25PSG7
26Stuttgart4
27Shakhtar4
28Sparta Praha4
29Sturm3
30Girona3
31Estrella Roja3
32RB Salzburg3
33Bolonia2
34RB Leipzig0
35Slovan Bratislava0
36Young Boys0

Así se jugará la fecha 7 de la UEFA Champions League:

21 de enero

  • Mónaco vs. Aston Villa (12:45 p.m.)
  • Atalanta vs. Sturm (12:45 p.m.)
  • Atlético Madrid vs. Leverkusen (3:00 p.m.)
  • Benfica vs. Barcelona (3:00 p.m.)
  • Estrella Roja vs. PSV (3:00 p.m.)
  • Liverpool vs. LOSC (3:00 p.m.)
  • Club Brujas vs. Juventus (3:00 p.m.)
  • Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart (3:00 p.m.)
  • Bolonia vs. Dortmund (3:00 p.m.)

22 de enero

  • RB Leipzig vs. Sporting Lisboa (12:45 p.m.)
  • Shakhtar vs. Stade Brestois (12:45 p.m.)
  • Sparta Praga vs. Inter (3:00 p.m.)
  • Feyenoord vs. Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)
  • Bayern vs. Dinamo Zagreb (3:00 p.m.)
  • Milan vs. Girona (3:00 p.m.)
  • PSG vs. Manchester City (3:00 p.m.)
  • Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg (3:00 p.m.)
  • Celtic F. C. vs. Young Boys (3:00 p.m.)
