Tabla de posiciones de la UEFA Champions League 2024/25 (ACTUALIZADA HOY)

Este miércoles se jugaron nueve partidos más de la sexta fecha de laUEFA Champions League y por eso le contamos en Gol Caracol como quedó la tabla de posiciones. La jornada tuvo los triunfos de equipos como Barcelona, Atlético de Madrid, Milan, Juventus y Arsenal.
Miércoles:
Atlético de Madrid (ESP) 3 Álvarez (16), Griezmann (42, 57)
Slovan Bratislava (SVK) 1 Strelec (51 de penal)
Lille (FRA) 3 Sahraoui (37), Bakker (45+2), Haraldsson (81)
Sturm Graz (AUT) 2 Kiteishvili (45+4), Biereth (47)
AC Milan (ITA) 2 Leao (42), Abraham (87)
Estrella Roja (SRB) 1 Radonjic (67)
Arsenal (ENG) 3 Saka (34, 78), Havertz (88)
Mónaco (FRA) 0
Benfica (POR) 0
Bolonia (ITA) 0
Borussia Dortmund (GER) 2 Guirassy (60 de penal, 78)
Barcelona (ESP) 3 Raphinha (53), Torres (75, 85)
Feyenoord (NED) 4 Trauner (8), Paixao (10), Moussa (30), Giménez (63)
Sparta Praga (CZE) 2 Rrahmani (43), Beelen (79 en contra)
Juventus (ITA) 2 Vlahovic (53), McKennie (75)
Manchester City (ENG) 0
Stuttgart (GER) 5 Stiller (25), Millot (53), Fuehrich (61), Vagnoman (66), Keitel (76)
Young Boys (SUI) 1 Lakomy (6)
Jugados el martes:
Dinamo Zagreb (CRO) 0
Celtic de Glasgow (SCO) 0
Girona (ESP) 0
Liverpool (ENG) 1 Salah (63 de penal)
RB Leipzig (GER) 2 Openda (27), Baumgartner (61)
Aston Villa (ENG) 3 McGinn (3), Duran (52), Barkley (85)
Shakhtar Donetsk (UKR) 1 Macedo (5)
Bayern Múnich (GER) 5 Laimer (11), Müller (45), Olise (70 de penal, 90+3), Musiala (87)
Atalanta (ITA) 2 De Ketelaere (45+2 de penal), Lookman (65)
Real Madrid (ESP) 3 Mbappé (10), Vinicius Jr (56), Bellingham (59)
FC Brujas (BEL) 2 Quaresma (24 en contra), Nielsen (83)
Sporting de Lisboa (POR) 1 Catamo (3)
Salzburgo (AUT) 0
París SG (FRA) 3 Ramos (30), Mendes (72), Doué (85)
Brest (FRA) 1 Le Cardinal (43)
PSV Eindhoven (NED) 0
Bayer Leverkusen (GER) 1 Mukiele (90)
Inter (ITA) 0
Así está la tabla de posiciones de la Champions League 2024/25:
|Rank
|Club
|Pts (Puntos)
|1
|Liverpool
|18
|2
|Barcelona
|15
|3
|Arsenal
|13
|4
|Leverkusen
|13
|5
|Aston Villa
|13
|6
|Inter de Milán
|13
|7
|Stade Brestois
|13
|8
|LOSC Lille
|13
|9
|Dortmund
|12
|10
|Bayern Múnich
|12
|11
|Atlético de Madrid
|12
|12
|Milan
|12
|13
|Atalanta
|11
|14
|Juventus
|11
|15
|Benfica
|10
|16
|Mónaco
|10
|17
|Sporting Lisboa
|10
|18
|Feyenoord
|10
|19
|Club Brujas
|10
|20
|Real Madrid
|9
|21
|Celtic
|9
|22
|Manchester City
|8
|23
|PSV
|8
|24
|Dinamo Zagreb
|8
|25
|PSG
|7
|26
|Stuttgart
|4
|27
|Shakhtar
|4
|28
|Sparta Praha
|4
|29
|Sturm
|3
|30
|Girona
|3
|31
|Estrella Roja
|3
|32
|RB Salzburg
|3
|33
|Bolonia
|2
|34
|RB Leipzig
|0
|35
|Slovan Bratislava
|0
|36
|Young Boys
|0
Así se jugará la fecha 7 de la UEFA Champions League:
21 de enero
- Mónaco vs. Aston Villa (12:45 p.m.)
- Atalanta vs. Sturm (12:45 p.m.)
- Atlético Madrid vs. Leverkusen (3:00 p.m.)
- Benfica vs. Barcelona (3:00 p.m.)
- Estrella Roja vs. PSV (3:00 p.m.)
- Liverpool vs. LOSC (3:00 p.m.)
- Club Brujas vs. Juventus (3:00 p.m.)
- Slovan Bratislava vs. Stuttgart (3:00 p.m.)
- Bolonia vs. Dortmund (3:00 p.m.)
22 de enero
- RB Leipzig vs. Sporting Lisboa (12:45 p.m.)
- Shakhtar vs. Stade Brestois (12:45 p.m.)
- Sparta Praga vs. Inter (3:00 p.m.)
- Feyenoord vs. Arsenal (3:00 p.m.)
- Bayern vs. Dinamo Zagreb (3:00 p.m.)
- Milan vs. Girona (3:00 p.m.)
- PSG vs. Manchester City (3:00 p.m.)
- Real Madrid vs. RB Salzburg (3:00 p.m.)
- Celtic F. C. vs. Young Boys (3:00 p.m.)