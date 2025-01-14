Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League, tras el empate de Liverpool vs Nottingham

Actualizado: enero 14, 2025 05:04 p. m.
|Rank
|Club
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|GF
|GC
|DG
|Pts
|1
|Liverpool
|20
|14
|5
|1
|48
|20
|28
|47
|2
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|12
|5
|4
|30
|20
|10
|41
|3
|Arsenal
|20
|11
|7
|2
|39
|18
|21
|40
|4
|Chelsea
|21
|10
|7
|4
|41
|26
|15
|37
|5
|Newcastle
|20
|10
|5
|5
|34
|22
|12
|35
|6
|Manchester City
|21
|10
|5
|6
|38
|29
|9
|35
|7
|Bournemouth
|21
|9
|7
|5
|32
|25
|7
|34
|8
|Aston Villa
|20
|9
|5
|6
|30
|32
|-2
|32
|9
|Fulham
|21
|7
|9
|5
|32
|30
|2
|30
|10
|Brentford
|21
|8
|4
|9
|40
|37
|3
|28
|11
|Brighton
|20
|6
|10
|4
|30
|29
|1
|28
|12
|West Ham
|21
|7
|5
|9
|27
|41
|-14
|26
|13
|Tottenham
|20
|7
|3
|10
|42
|30
|12
|24
|14
|Manchester United
|20
|6
|5
|9
|23
|28
|-5
|23
|15
|Crystal Palace
|20
|4
|9
|7
|21
|28
|-7
|21
|16
|Everton
|19
|3
|8
|8
|15
|25
|-10
|17
|17
|Wolves
|20
|4
|4
|12
|31
|45
|-14
|16
|18
|Ipswich
|20
|3
|7
|10
|20
|35
|-15
|16
|19
|Leicester City
|20
|3
|5
|12
|23
|44
|-21
|14
|20
|Southampton
|20
|1
|3
|16
|12
|44
|-32
|6
