Así quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League, tras el empate de Liverpool vs Nottingham

Este martes, el Liverpool no pudo pasar de la igualdad frente al Nottingham e igualaron 1-1. Luis Díaz estuvo como titular pero no brilló. Así quedó la tabla de posiciones.

Acción de juego entre Nottingham vs Liverpool.
enero 14, 2025 05:04 p. m.

RankClubPJGEPGFGCDGPts
1Liverpool20145148202847
2Nottingham Forest21125430201041
3Arsenal20117239182140
4Chelsea21107441261537
5Newcastle20105534221235
6Manchester City2110563829935
7Bournemouth219753225734
8Aston Villa209563032-232
9Fulham217953230230
10Brentford218494037328
11Brighton2061043029128
12West Ham217592741-1426
13Tottenham20731042301224
14Manchester United206592328-523
15Crystal Palace204972128-721
16Everton193881525-1017
17Wolves2044123145-1416
18Ipswich2037102035-1516
19Leicester City2035122344-2114
20Southampton2013161244-326
