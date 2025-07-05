Gonzalo García, el hombre gol del Real Madrid en el Mundial de Clubes: doblete al Dortmund

Publicidad
Gonzalo García es el hombre gol del Real Madrid en el Mundial de Clubes. Esta vez, el canterano de los 'merengues' se reportó en el tablero contra el Borussia Dortmund, en duelo por los cuartos de final.
El número '30' marcó al minuto 10 y luego repitió al 20 para toda la efusividad de los hinchas presentes en el MetLife Stadium. Gonzalo García está demostrando ser un goleador en el área.
⚽ GONZALO GARCÍA STRIKES EARLY!— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025
10th minute, 4th goal of the tournament — this young man is on fire! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/SWqxpqKQJj
🚨 FRAN GARCÍA MAKES IT TWO FOR REAL MADRID!— DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025
The left-back with a thunderous finish. Madrid doubling their lead at MetLife! ⚪️⚡️ pic.twitter.com/TM9HjI3ZbT
