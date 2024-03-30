Partidos hoy 30 de marzo del 2024: programación y horarios por TV

|EQUIPOS
|HORA/CANAL
|Napoli vs. Atalanta
|6:30 am l Serie A Italiana - Star+,ESPN 2
|Newcastle vs. West Ham
|7:30 am l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
|Getafe vs. Sevilla FC
|8:00 am l La Liga EA Sports - DSports (610-619), DGO
|Torino vs. Monza
|9:00 am l Serie A Italiana - Star+
|Genoa vs. Frosinone
|9:00 am l Serie A Italiana - Star+
|Borussia M'gladbach vs. Freiburg
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
|RB Leipzig vs. Mainz 05
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
|Bayer Leverkusen vs. Hoffenheim
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+,ESPN 2
|Werder Bremen vs. VfL Wolfsburg
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
|Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Union Berlin
|9:30 am l Bundesliga - Star+
|Tottenham vs. Luton Town
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Bournemouth vs. Everton
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Sheffield United vs. Fulham
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+
|Chelsea vs. Burnley
|10:00 am l Premier League - Star+, ESPN
|UD Almería vs. Osasuna
|10:15 am l La Liga EA Sports - DSports (610-619), DGO
|Vitória SC vs. Moreirense
|10:30 am l Liga Portuguesa - GolTV Play
|Metz vs. AS Monaco
|11:00 am l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
|Lazio vs. Juventus
|12:00 pm l Serie A Italiana - Star+, ESPN
|Aston Villa vs. Wolverhampton
|12:30 pm l Premier League - Star+, ESPN 3
|Valencia CF vs. Mallorca
|12:30 pm l La Liga EA Sports - DSports (610-619), DGO
|FC Bayern vs. Borussia Dortmund
|12:30 pm l Bundesliga - Star+
|Philadelphia Union vs. Minnesota Utd.
|1:00 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Envigado vs. Atlético Nacional
|2:00 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|Fiorentina vs. AC Milan
|2:45 pm l Serie A Italiana - Star+,ESPN 2
|Colorado Rapids vs. Los Angeles FC
|3:00 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Brentford vs. Manchester Utd.
|3:00 pm l Premier League - Star+
|O. Lyonnais vs. Stade de Reims
|3:00 pm l Francia Ligue 1 - Star+
|Boca Juniors vs. San Lorenzo
|3:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play,Star+,ESPN 3
|FC Barcelona vs. UD Las Palmas
|3:00 pm l La Liga EA Sports - Star+
|Estoril Praia vs. FC Porto
|3:30 pm l Liga Portuguesa - GolTV Play
|Deportivo Pasto vs. Once Caldas
|4:10 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|Central Córdoba vs. Racing Avellaneda
|5:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play,Star+
|Boyacá Chicó vs. Jaguares FC
|6:20 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|Orlando City vs. New York RB
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Inter Miami CF vs. New York City
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Charlotte FC vs. FC Cincinnati
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|DC United vs. CF Montréal
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Toronto FC vs. Sporting KC
|6:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Talleres Córdoba vs. Vélez Sarsfield
|7:00 pm l Copa de la Liga Argentina - Fanatiz, AFA Play,Star+
|Houston Dynamo vs. San Jose Earthquakes
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Nashville SC vs. Columbus Crew
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Austin FC vs. FC Dallas
|7:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Pachuca vs. Toluca
|9:00 pm l Liga MX - Claro Sports You Tube,Pluto TV,Claro Sports
|Real Salt Lake vs. St. Louis City SC
|9:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Fortaleza vs. Millonarios
|9:30 pm l Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR - Canal Cerrado
|LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders
|10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)
|Vancouver Whitecap vs. Portland Timbers
|10:30 pm l MLS - MLS Season Pass (Apple TV)