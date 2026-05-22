Síguenos en:
Tendencias:
MUNDIAL 2026
LUIS DÍAZ
GIRO DE ITALIA, EN VIVO
SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
CRISTIANO RONALDO

Publicidad

Reciba nuestras notificaciones con lo último de:
No, gracias.
¡Claro que sí!

Publicidad

Cabezote DK Sección Ciclismo Caracol Sports.jpg
Gol Caracol  / Ciclismo  / Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Giro de Italia 2026, tras la etapa 13

Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Giro de Italia 2026, tras la etapa 13

Jornada de contrastes para los 'escarabajos' en el Giro de Italia 2026, ya que Egan Bernal se mantuvo con los favoritos, mientras que Einer Rubio perdió tiempo.

Por: Caracol Sports
Actualizado: 22 de may, 2026
Comparta en:
Einer Rubio, ciclista colombiano del Movistar Team, en medio de la montaña del Giro de Italia 2026

El italiano, Alberto Bettiol (Astana), ha ganado en solitario la decimotercera etapa del Giro de Italia disputada entre Alessandria y Verbania, de 189 km), jornada de transición en la que mantuvo la maglia rosa el portugués Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious).

Bettiol, quien atacó en la última subida a 14 km de meta, logró la tercera victoria para el Astana con un tiempo de 3h 51' 33'', a una media de 48,4 km/hora. La segunda plaza fue para el noruego, Andreas Leknessun (Uno X), a 26 segundos, y la tercera para el belga, Jasper Stuyven (Soudal), a 44''.

Jhonatan Narváez, ganador de la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia 2026.
EN VIVO
Ciclismo

Reviva la victoria de Jhonatan Narváez en la etapa 11 del Giro de Italia 2026

El pelotón, en jornada tranquila, de transición, llegó a meta a 13' 06'' con todos los favoritos en el grupo.

En la general sigue con la maglia rosa el portugués, Afonso Eulálio, con el danés, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma), a 33 segundos y el neerlandés, Thymen Arensman, (Netcompany Ineos) a 2' 03''.

Este sábado tendrá lugar la decimocuarta etapa entre Aosta y Pila (Gressan), con un recorrido de 133 km.

Egan Bernal, ciclista colombiano del Netcompany INEOS, en la etapa 13 del Giro de Italia 2026

Publicidad

Así quedó la clasificación general del Giro de Italia 2026: etapa 13

1. Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain - Victorious) - 52h 15' 17''
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma Lease a Bike) - a 33''
3. Thymen Arensman (Netcompany INEOS) - a 2' 03''
4. Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) - a 2' 30''
5. Ben O'Connor (Team Jayco AlUla) - a 2' 50''
6. Jai Hindley (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) - a 3' 12''
7. Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) - a 3' 34''
8. Derek Gee-West (Lidl - Trek) - a 3' 40''
9. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) - a 3' 42''
10. Chris Harper (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) - a 4' 15"
11. Markel Beloki (EF Education - EasyPost) - a 4' 20''
12. Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) - a 4' 51''
13. Davide Piganzoli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) - a 5' 33''
14. Egan Bernal (Netcompany INEOS) - a 5' 45''
15. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain - Victorious) - a 6' 17''
16. David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) - a 6' 43''
17. Jan Hirt (NSN Cycling Team) - a 7' 53''
18. Josh Kench (Groupama - FDJ United) - a 8' 24''
19. Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) - a 8' 59''
20. Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) - a 9' 14''
21. Harold Martín López (XDS Astana Team) - a 9' 49''
22. Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) - a 10' 06''
23. Gregor Mühlberger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) - a 10' 24''
24. Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) - a 11' 19''
25. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl - Trek) - a 18' 16''
26. Giovanni Aleotti (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) - a 20' 31''
27. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) - a 23' 22''
28. Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) - a 29' 09''
29. Ludovico Crescioli (Team Polti VisitMalta) - a 31' 13''
30. Alan Hatherly (Team Jayco AlUla) - a 32' 00''
31. Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Netcompany INEOS) - a 35' 35''
32. Wout Poels (Unibet Rose Rockets) - a 38' 13''
33. Will Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) - a 38' 50''
34. Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) - a 40' 32''
35. Juan Pedro López (Movistar Team) - a 40' 59''
36. Mark Donovan (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) - a 41' 19''
37. Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal Quick-Step) - a 41' 40''
38. Callum Scotson (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) - a 42' 07''
39. Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) - a 43' 15''
40. Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla) - a 43' 22''
41. Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) - a 43' 49''
42. Nickolas Zukowsky (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) - a 46' 43''
43. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) - a 47' 27''

Egan Bernal, ciclista colombiano del Netcompany INEOS, en la etapa 13 del Giro de Italia 2026
Ciclismo

Clasificación general del Giro de Italia 2026, tras la etapa 13; Egan Bernal, con los favoritos

Alberto Bettiol (XDS Astana Team) ganó la etapa 13 del Giro de Italia 2026
EN VIVO
Ciclismo

Reviva la victoria de Alberto Bettiol en la etapa 13 del Giro de Italia 2026

Alec Segaert, ciclista belga del Bahrain Victorious, celebra la victoria en la etapa 12 del Giro de Italia 2026
EN VIVO
Ciclismo

Reviva la victoria de Alec Segaert en la etapa 12 del Giro de Italia 2026

WhatsApp-Channel Siga nuestro canal para tener las noticias de nuestras figuras, del fútbol colombiano e internacional.
GoogleNewsProvider ⚽ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información del fútbol mundial
Relacionados

Einer Rubio

Egan Bernal

Ciclistas Colombianos

Giro de Italia

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad