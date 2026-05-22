Así quedaron los colombianos en la general del Giro de Italia 2026, tras la etapa 13

El italiano, Alberto Bettiol (Astana), ha ganado en solitario la decimotercera etapa del Giro de Italia disputada entre Alessandria y Verbania, de 189 km), jornada de transición en la que mantuvo la maglia rosa el portugués Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain Victorious).
Bettiol, quien atacó en la última subida a 14 km de meta, logró la tercera victoria para el Astana con un tiempo de 3h 51' 33'', a una media de 48,4 km/hora. La segunda plaza fue para el noruego, Andreas Leknessun (Uno X), a 26 segundos, y la tercera para el belga, Jasper Stuyven (Soudal), a 44''.
El pelotón, en jornada tranquila, de transición, llegó a meta a 13' 06'' con todos los favoritos en el grupo.
En la general sigue con la maglia rosa el portugués, Afonso Eulálio, con el danés, Jonas Vingegaard (Visma), a 33 segundos y el neerlandés, Thymen Arensman, (Netcompany Ineos) a 2' 03''.
Este sábado tendrá lugar la decimocuarta etapa entre Aosta y Pila (Gressan), con un recorrido de 133 km.
Publicidad
Así quedó la clasificación general del Giro de Italia 2026: etapa 13
1. Afonso Eulálio (Bahrain - Victorious) - 52h 15' 17''
2. Jonas Vingegaard (Visma Lease a Bike) - a 33''
3. Thymen Arensman (Netcompany INEOS) - a 2' 03''
4. Felix Gall (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) - a 2' 30''
5. Ben O'Connor (Team Jayco AlUla) - a 2' 50''
6. Jai Hindley (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) - a 3' 12''
7. Michael Storer (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) - a 3' 34''
8. Derek Gee-West (Lidl - Trek) - a 3' 40''
9. Giulio Pellizzari (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) - a 3' 42''
10. Chris Harper (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) - a 4' 15"
11. Markel Beloki (EF Education - EasyPost) - a 4' 20''
12. Mathys Rondel (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) - a 4' 51''
13. Davide Piganzoli (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) - a 5' 33''
14. Egan Bernal (Netcompany INEOS) - a 5' 45''
15. Damiano Caruso (Bahrain - Victorious) - a 6' 17''
16. David de la Cruz (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) - a 6' 43''
17. Jan Hirt (NSN Cycling Team) - a 7' 53''
18. Josh Kench (Groupama - FDJ United) - a 8' 24''
19. Sepp Kuss (Team Visma | Lease a Bike) - a 8' 59''
20. Igor Arrieta (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) - a 9' 14''
21. Harold Martín López (XDS Astana Team) - a 9' 49''
22. Johannes Kulset (Uno-X Mobility) - a 10' 06''
23. Gregor Mühlberger (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) - a 10' 24''
24. Christian Scaroni (XDS Astana Team) - a 11' 19''
25. Giulio Ciccone (Lidl - Trek) - a 18' 16''
26. Giovanni Aleotti (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) - a 20' 31''
27. Enric Mas (Movistar Team) - a 23' 22''
28. Aleksandr Vlasov (Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe) - a 29' 09''
29. Ludovico Crescioli (Team Polti VisitMalta) - a 31' 13''
30. Alan Hatherly (Team Jayco AlUla) - a 32' 00''
31. Embret Svestad-Bårdseng (Netcompany INEOS) - a 35' 35''
32. Wout Poels (Unibet Rose Rockets) - a 38' 13''
33. Will Barta (Tudor Pro Cycling Team) - a 38' 50''
34. Diego Ulissi (XDS Astana Team) - a 40' 32''
35. Juan Pedro López (Movistar Team) - a 40' 59''
36. Mark Donovan (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) - a 41' 19''
37. Gianmarco Garofoli (Soudal Quick-Step) - a 41' 40''
38. Callum Scotson (Decathlon CMA CGM Team) - a 42' 07''
39. Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates - XRG) - a 43' 15''
40. Koen Bouwman (Team Jayco AlUla) - a 43' 22''
41. Andreas Leknessund (Uno-X Mobility) - a 43' 49''
42. Nickolas Zukowsky (Pinarello Q36.5 Pro Cycling Team) - a 46' 43''
43. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team) - a 47' 27''