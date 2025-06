Histórico de Europa no baja los brazos por Jhon Durán; va a todo o nada

🚨📈 Fenerbahce have taken concrete steps for Jhon Duran: the 🇹🇷 club put €10m salary on the table and proposed a ~€7m loan fee to Al Nassr.



‼️ No other teams are in the race as of now.



⏳ The 🇨🇴 ST hasn’t decided yet, but talks with Mourinho have softened his stance. pic.twitter.com/C4YQWf9n9Z