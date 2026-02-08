Luis Díaz, protagonista en penalti, en Bayern Múnich vs Hoffenheim; Harry Kane lo cambió por gol

Publicidad
Bayern Múnich se adelantó 1-0 contra el Hoffenheim gracias a un gol de Harry Kane, pero sobre todo al penalti que le hicieron al atacante colombiano Luis Díaz, al minuto 18 del compromiso en el estadio Allianz Arena.
‘Lucho’ se juntó con el delantero inglés, y aunque el británico perdió la posesión, el guajiro presionó y se llevó nuevamente la pelota y ahí fue cuando le cometieron la infracción dentro del área.
Kevin Akpoguma forcejeó con Luis Díaz, aunque el colombiano también lo venía tomando y hubo discusión por eso. Al final el árbitro central confirmó su decisión, el VAR también y el jugador del Hoffenheim se fue expulsado.
Así fue el penalti a Luis Díaz en Bayern Múnich vs Hoffenheim, y el gol de Harry Kane:
Luis Diaz WON a penalty for Bayern that was converted by Kane to give his team the 1-0 lead! He did great here, winning the ball back in the box and winning the penalty that was also a red card for the opponent! 🇨🇴💪pic.twitter.com/pPRRTx6qQS— Colombian Fútbol Report 🇨🇴 (@ThreadsFutbol) February 8, 2026
EL HURACÁN DEL GOL: Harry Kane no perdonó y abrió el marcador para Bayern Munich ante Hoffenheim.— SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) February 8, 2026
📺 Mirá la #Bundesliga por #DisneyPlus Plan Premium pic.twitter.com/bcEBp9YAgf