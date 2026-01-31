Luis Suárez aprovechó grave error de 'Chipi Chipi' Castillo y marcó gol en Nacional vs. Inter Miami

Publicidad
En juego de fogueo, Atlético Nacional e Inter Miami se enfrentaron en el Atanaso Girardot y Luis Suárez anotó para los norteamericanos.
A los 53 minutos, Harlem 'Chipi Chipi' Castillo, quien ingresó en el entretiempo por David Ospina, quiso salir jugando, pero su pase fue interceptado por Rodrigo de Paul. El volante se la cedió a Lionel Messi que sacó un potente zurdazo; la pelota se estrelló en el palo y 'El Pistolero' no perdonó en el rebote.
Vea el gol de Luis Suárez en Nacional vs. Inter Miami
GOAAAAAL Luis Suárez 🔥🔥🔥— Inter Miami News Hub (@Intermiamicfhub) January 31, 2026
Suárez scores his first goal for Inter Miami after Lionel Messi’s shot hits the post — and he’s there to finish it off. 💥🐐https://t.co/LTWHiKqGf9