Síguenos en:
Tendencias:
JAMES RODRÍGUEZ
MILLONARIOS
SELECCIÓN COLOMBIA
LUIS DÍAZ
CARACOL SPORTS + DITU

Publicidad

Push Gol Caracol
Reciba nuestras notificaciones con lo último de:
No, gracias.
¡Claro que sí!

Publicidad

Gol Caracol  / Luis Suárez aprovechó grave error de 'Chipi Chipi' Castillo y marcó gol en Nacional vs. Inter Miami

Luis Suárez aprovechó grave error de 'Chipi Chipi' Castillo y marcó gol en Nacional vs. Inter Miami

Inter Miami anotó el 1-1 frente a Nacional gracias a Luis Suárez luego de una mala salida con el balón del arquero Harlem Castillo. ¡Hay VIDEO!

Por: Gol Caracol
Actualizado: 31 de ene, 2026
Comparta en:
Luis Suárez en Nacional vs. Inter Miami.
Luis Suárez en Nacional vs. Inter Miami.
AFP.

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad