Real Madrid, cotizado gracias a ‘centro’ de Taylor Swift en canción ‘Whish list’

El Real Madrid acaparó las primeras planas del mundo y no precisamente por la actuación de sus futbolistas en el terreno de juego, sino por la resonancia que alcanzó su nombre gracias a la artista Taylor Swift.
La intérprete norteamericana mencionó al elenco ‘madridista’ en su más reciente lanzamiento, en el que dejó al club presidido por Florentino Pérez en un sitial de máximo prestigio luego su reciente caída 5-2 contra el Atlético de Madrid en la Liga de España y de su posterior victoria 5-0 sobre el Kairat Almaty de Kazajistán en Champions League.
La cantante presentó su canción ‘Whish list’, que en español quiere decir ‘Lista de deseos’, y en ella se refirió a grades logros que una persona puede tener a lo largo de su vida y entre esos anhelos aparece el equipo blanco de la capital española.
El aparatado en el que se habla del conjunto ibérico hace parte de una “lista de deseos” entre los que se encuentra firmar o ser fichado por ese club.
Acá, la estrofa en cuestión:
“Tengo una lista (lista) de deseos (deseos), yo solo te quiero a ti.
Quieren esa libertad, vivir desconectados.
Quieren esos tres perros a los que llaman hijos.
Y ese buen surf, sin hipócritas. Lo quieren todo.
Quieren un contrato con el Real Madrid.
Quieren esas vacaciones que estuvieron fenomenales”.
They want that yacht life
Under chopper blades
They want those bright lights and Balenci shades
And a tat ass with a baby face
They want it all
They want that complex female character
They want that critical smash Palme d'Or
And an Oscar on their bathroom floor
They want it all
And they should have what they want
They deserve what they want
Hope they get what they want
I just want you
Have a couple kids
Got the whole block looking like you
We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone - and they do
Wow
Got me dreaming bout a driveway
with a basketbail hoop
Boss up, settie down
Got a wish list
1 just want you li They want that freedom
Living off the grid
They want those three dogs tha they call their kids
And that good surf, no hypocrites
They want it all
They want a contract with Real Madrid
They want that spring break that was fuckin ut
and then that video taken off the internet
They want it all ( And they should have what they want
They deserve what they want
I hope they get what they want
