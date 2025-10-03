Real Madrid, cotizado gracias a ‘centro’ de Taylor Swift en canción ‘Whish list’

El Real Madrid acaparó las primeras planas del mundo y no precisamente por la actuación de sus futbolistas en el terreno de juego, sino por la resonancia que alcanzó su nombre gracias a la artista Taylor Swift.

La intérprete norteamericana mencionó al elenco ‘madridista’ en su más reciente lanzamiento, en el que dejó al club presidido por Florentino Pérez en un sitial de máximo prestigio luego su reciente caída 5-2 contra el Atlético de Madrid en la Liga de España y de su posterior victoria 5-0 sobre el Kairat Almaty de Kazajistán en Champions League.

La cantante presentó su canción ‘Whish list’, que en español quiere decir ‘Lista de deseos’, y en ella se refirió a grades logros que una persona puede tener a lo largo de su vida y entre esos anhelos aparece el equipo blanco de la capital española.

Real Madrid, incluido en canción ‘Whish list’, de Taylor Swift

El aparatado en el que se habla del conjunto ibérico hace parte de una “lista de deseos” entre los que se encuentra firmar o ser fichado por ese club.

Acá, la estrofa en cuestión:

“Tengo una lista (lista) de deseos (deseos), yo solo te quiero a ti.

Quieren esa libertad, vivir desconectados.

Quieren esos tres perros a los que llaman hijos.

Y ese buen surf, sin hipócritas. Lo quieren todo.

Quieren un contrato con el Real Madrid.

Quieren esas vacaciones que estuvieron fenomenales”.



Letra completa de ‘Wish list’, de Taylor Swift

They want that yacht life

Under chopper blades

They want those bright lights and Balenci shades

And a tat ass with a baby face

They want it all

They want that complex female character

They want that critical smash Palme d'Or

And an Oscar on their bathroom floor

They want it all

And they should have what they want

They deserve what they want

Hope they get what they want

I just want you

Have a couple kids

Got the whole block looking like you

We tell the world to leave us the fuck alone - and they do

Wow

Got me dreaming bout a driveway

with a basketbail hoop

Boss up, settie down

Got a wish list

1 just want you li They want that freedom

Living off the grid

They want those three dogs tha they call their kids

And that good surf, no hypocrites

They want it all

They want a contract with Real Madrid

They want that spring break that was fuckin ut

and then that video taken off the internet

They want it all ( And they should have what they want

They deserve what they want

I hope they get what they want

I made wishes on all of the stars

Please, God bring me a best friend

who I think is thought I had it right once, twice but I did not

you caught me oft my guard

I hope i g want

Cause I know what i want

