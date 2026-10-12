Vea el gol de Yáser Asprilla en Tenerife vs. Girona, en la Liga 2 de España

Este lunes, Girona visitó al Tenerife por la novena fecha de la Liga 2 de España y el colombianoYáser Asprilla
Apenas a los cuatro minutos, el volante cazó un rebote, enganchó y remató con un zurdazo bien ajusta al poste.
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Vea el gol de Yáser Asprilla:
GOOOOLLLLLL from Yáser Asprilla! He scored for Girona to give them the 1-0 away lead vs Tenerife in the Spanish 2nd Division! 🇨🇴🔥 pic.twitter.com/y21IJTqyD6— Colombian Fútbol Report 🇨🇴 (@ColFootyReport) October 12, 2026
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