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Gol Caracol  / Colombianos en el exterior  / Vea el gol de Yáser Asprilla en Tenerife vs. Girona, en la Liga 2 de España

Vea el gol de Yáser Asprilla en Tenerife vs. Girona, en la Liga 2 de España

El colombiano Yáser Asprilla abrió la cuenta y puso en ventaja al Girona en su visita al Tenerife, en el fútbol de ascenso en España. ¡No se pierda el video!

Por: Gol Caracol
Actualizado: 12 de oct, 2026
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Yáser Asprilla, festejando su gol en Tenerife vs. Girona.
Yáser Asprilla, festejando su gol en Tenerife vs. Girona.
Girona.

Este lunes, Girona visitó al Tenerife por la novena fecha de la Liga 2 de España y el colombianoYáser Asprilla
Apenas a los cuatro minutos, el volante cazó un rebote, enganchó y remató con un zurdazo bien ajusta al poste.

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Vea el gol de Yáser Asprilla:

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