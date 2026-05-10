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Gol Caracol  / Cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League 2025-26, tras West Ham United 0-1 Arsenal

Cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League 2025-26, tras West Ham United 0-1 Arsenal

Con un solitario gol de Leandro Trossard, Arsenal ganó en su visita al West Ham United en el fútbol en Inglaterra. Acá todos los detalles del partido que terminó con polémica.

Por: EFE
Actualizado: 10 de may, 2026
Comparta en:
West Ham United vs. Arsenal - Premier League 2025-26.
West Ham United vs. Arsenal - Premier League 2025-26.
Getty Images.

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