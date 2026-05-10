Cómo quedó la tabla de posiciones de la Premier League 2025-26, tras West Ham United 0-1 Arsenal

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Este domingo, Arsenal venció 1-0 a West Ham United en la Premier League 2025-26 y sigue luchando por el título mano a mano con Manchester City. El único tanto de los 'gunners' fue obra de Leandro Trossard a los 89 minutos. Sobre el final, los 'hammers' empataron, pero el gol fue anulado por una falta sobre el arquero David Raya.
|Pos
|Equipo
|PJ
|G
|E
|P
|DG
|GF:GC
|Pts
|1
|Arsenal
|36
|24
|7
|5
|+42
|68:26
|79
|2
|Manchester City
|35
|22
|8
|5
|+40
|72:32
|74
|3
|Manchester Utd
|36
|18
|11
|7
|+15
|63:48
|65
|4
|Liverpool
|36
|17
|8
|11
|+12
|60:48
|59
|5
|Aston Villa
|36
|17
|8
|11
|+4
|50:46
|59
|6
|Bournemouth
|36
|13
|16
|7
|+4
|56:52
|55
|7
|Brighton
|36
|14
|11
|11
|+10
|52:42
|53
|8
|Brentford
|36
|14
|9
|13
|+3
|52:49
|51
|9
|Chelsea
|36
|13
|10
|13
|+6
|55:49
|49
|10
|Everton
|36
|13
|10
|13
|0
|46:46
|49
|11
|Fulham
|36
|14
|6
|16
|-6
|44:50
|48
|12
|Sunderland
|36
|12
|12
|12
|-9
|37:46
|48
|13
|Newcastle
|36
|13
|7
|16
|-2
|50:52
|46
|14
|Crystal Palace
|35
|11
|11
|13
|-6
|38:44
|44
|15
|Nottingham Forest
|36
|11
|10
|15
|-2
|45:47
|43
|16
|Leeds
|35
|10
|13
|12
|-5
|47:52
|43
|17
|Tottenham
|35
|9
|10
|16
|-9
|45:54
|37
|18
|West Ham
|36
|9
|9
|18
|-20
|42:62
|36
|19
|Burnley
|36
|4
|9
|23
|-36
|37:73
|21
|20
|Wolves
|36
|3
|9
|24
|-41
|25:66
|18