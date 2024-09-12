Médico explica por qué se debe tener cuidado al utilizar papel higiénico en baño público

El doctor Sermed Mezher, un médico de Manchester, Inglaterra, se ha hecho viral en redes sociales al revelar diferentes trucos para prolongar el buen y óptimo estado de salud. En uno de sus más recientes videos de TikTok, plataforma donde acumula más de 272 mil seguidores, explicó por qué se debe tener cuidado cuando se utiliza un baño público.
>>> Le puede interesar: Las toallas de baño se deben lavar cada tres días: química farmacéutica explica la razón
Empezó diciendo: “Si vas a un baño público y el papel higiénico tiene marcas como estas, no lo uses”.
@drsermedmezherexplains
“You’ll Get Infected from Toilet Paper” #really In public bathrooms, intravenous (IV) drug users may sometimes resort to using makeshift cleaning methods for their needles, such as wiping them with toilet paper or other available materials. This unsafe practice can pose serious health risks for both the users and the general public. How It Happens: Needle Cleaning with Toilet Paper: IV drug users who lack access to sterile equipment may try to clean their used needles with toilet paper in public restrooms, believing it will reduce the risk of infection. However, this method is ineffective in properly sterilizing the needle. Toilet paper is not designed for sanitation and can even carry bacteria or other contaminants. Contaminated Blood Residue: Needles that have been used for injecting drugs often contain blood, which may be infected with bloodborne pathogens like HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C. Wiping the needle with toilet paper does not remove or kill these viruses. In fact, the blood and viruses can remain on the needle or transfer to surfaces like sinks, toilet seats, or dispensers. Public Health Hazard: If blood or bodily fluids from an infected person come into contact with bathroom surfaces—such as sinks, door handles, or even discarded toilet paper—there is a risk of spreading infectious diseases. While the viruses that cause HIV or hepatitis don’t survive long on surfaces, there is still a potential for indirect exposure, especially in unsanitary conditions or if someone comes into contact with fresh blood. #toilet #hiv #infection♬ A somewhat creepy and sad atmosphere music box - MoppySound
Luego, explicó que “estas marcas son señales de que los usuarios de drogas intravenosas están tratando de limpiar sus agujas para poder reutilizarlas nuevamente”.
Publicidad
¿Se puede contagiar de alguna enfermedad?
El doctor Mezher advirtió que el papel higiénico podría contener VIH o hepatitis. Eso sí, indicó que el riesgo de transmisión es bajo si la sangre “se ha secado”.
>>> Le recomendamos leer: Mitos y realidades sobre el cuidado de las heridas en casa: lo que usted debe saber