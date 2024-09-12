Médico explica por qué se debe tener cuidado al utilizar papel higiénico en baño público

“You’ll Get Infected from Toilet Paper” #really In public bathrooms, intravenous (IV) drug users may sometimes resort to using makeshift cleaning methods for their needles, such as wiping them with toilet paper or other available materials. This unsafe practice can pose serious health risks for both the users and the general public. How It Happens: Needle Cleaning with Toilet Paper: IV drug users who lack access to sterile equipment may try to clean their used needles with toilet paper in public restrooms, believing it will reduce the risk of infection. However, this method is ineffective in properly sterilizing the needle. Toilet paper is not designed for sanitation and can even carry bacteria or other contaminants. Contaminated Blood Residue: Needles that have been used for injecting drugs often contain blood, which may be infected with bloodborne pathogens like HIV, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C. Wiping the needle with toilet paper does not remove or kill these viruses. In fact, the blood and viruses can remain on the needle or transfer to surfaces like sinks, toilet seats, or dispensers. Public Health Hazard: If blood or bodily fluids from an infected person come into contact with bathroom surfaces—such as sinks, door handles, or even discarded toilet paper—there is a risk of spreading infectious diseases. While the viruses that cause HIV or hepatitis don’t survive long on surfaces, there is still a potential for indirect exposure, especially in unsanitary conditions or if someone comes into contact with fresh blood. #toilet #hiv #infection