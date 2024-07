JAP01.0001.xxf1s (MODEL RELEASED IMAGE) The Ukita family—Sayo Ukita, 51, and her husband, Kazuo Ukita, 53, with children Maya, 14 (holding chips) and Mio, 17—in their dining room in Kodaira City, Japan, with one week’s worth of food. Cooking methods: gas stove, rice cooker. Food preservation: small refrigerator-freezer. Favorite foods—Kazuo: sashimi. Sayo: fruit. Mio: cake. Maya: potato chips. /// The Ukita family is one of the thirty families featured in the book Hungry Planet: What the World Eats (p. 180). Food expenditure for one week: $317.25 USD. (Please refer to Hungry Planet book p. 181 for the family’s detailed food list.)