  Once inicial de Millonarios en la Liga Betplay
    Once inicial de Millonarios en la Liga Betplay
    Foto: Millonarios
    Fútbol Colombiano

    A Millonarios ya no le caben más pacientes en la enfermería: nueva baja para los 'embajadores'

    Este sábado, el conjunto azul bogotano informó sobre el estado de salud de uno de sus jugadores. Alberto Gamero sufre con las bajas.

  Stiven Vega y Luis Carlos Ruiz
    Stiven Vega y Luis Carlos Ruiz, jugadores de Millonarios
    Foto: Twitter Oficial Millonarios FC
    Fútbol Colombiano

    Stiven Vega y Luis Carlos Ruiz, a debutar en este 2023 con Millonarios: listos para ir a Bucaramanga

    En Millonarios se preparan para una nueva salida en la Liga I 2023 del fútbol colombiano y las principales novedades son el volante de marca y el atacante, recuperados de lesiones y otras dolencias.

  Stiven Vega - Millonarios
    Stiven Vega - Millonarios
    @MillosFCoficial
    Fútbol Colombiano

    La 'radiografía' de la lesión de rodilla de Steven Vega, en opinión del ortopedista que lo operará

    El volante de Millonarios sufrió la "alteración del injerto del ligamento cruzado anterior de su rodilla izquierda", según confirmó el club bogotano en un comunicado de prensa.

  • Millonarios.jpg
    Jugadores de Millonarios celebran.
    Dimayor.
    Fútbol Colombiano

    ¡Malas noticias para Millonarios! Stiven Vega deberá operarse de su rodilla izquierda

    Así lo comunicó el propio equipo 'embajador' por medio de un comunicado. La incapacidad "será determinada según los hallazgos en el procedimiento y posterior evolución".

  • Millos-vs-América.jpg
    BOGOTA - COLOMBIA, 16-12-2021: Stiven Vega de Millonarios disputa el balón con Jeison Steven Lucumi del América durante partido entre Millonarios F.C. y América de Cali por la fecha 26, cuadrangulares semifinales, como parte de la Liga BetPlay DIMAYOR II 2021 jugado en el estadio Nemesio Camacho El Campin de la ciudad de Bogotá. / Stiven Vega of Millonarios fights for the ball with Jeison Steven Lucumi of America during match between Millonarios F.C. and And America de Cali for the date 26, semifinal quadrangulars, as part of the BetPlay DIMAYOR League II 2021 played at the Nemesio Camacho El Campin Stadium in Bogota city. Photo: VizzorImage / Samuel Norato / Cont
    Samuel Norato / Cont/VizzorImage / Samuel Norato / Cont
    Fútbol Colombiano

    Millonarios y la baja de uno de sus baluartes: se confirmó la gravedad de la lesión de Stiven Vega

    Este miércoles el club ‘embajador’ informó qué tiene el mediocampista y uno de los capitanes del equipo, quien sufrió molestias el domingo, contra Pereira.

  Lo más visto
    Giro de Italia 2024 - Etapa 17.
    Giro de Italia 2024 - Etapa 17.
    Tim de Waele/Getty Images
    Giro de Italia 2024

    Etapa 18 del Giro de Italia, EN VIVO y ONLINE: hora y dónde ver la carrera

    La decimoctava etapa del Giro de Italia 2024 tendrá un recorrido de 178 kilómetros para que los esprínters brillen en una definición a pura potencia y velocidad.

    Juan Sebastián Molano y Fernando Gaviria en el Giro de Italia 2024.
    Juan Sebastián Molano y Fernando Gaviria en el Giro de Italia 2024.
    Getty Images.
    Ciclismo

    Así será la etapa 18 del Giro de Italia: Molano y Gaviria tendrán una nueva oportunidad

    Luego de la montaña, en el Giro de Italia 2024 regresa la calma en el llano, con una jornada llevadera, pero en la que deben estar atentos a los cortes a lo largo de los 178 km.

    Giro de Italia - Etapa 17.
    Giro de Italia - Etapa 17.
    Tim de Waele/Getty Images
    Giro de Italia 2024

    Etapa 18 del Giro de Italia, EN VIVO por Caracol Sports

    La etapa 18 del Giro de Italia se podrá ver EN VIVO y ONLINE, este jueves 23 de mayo, en la señal principal y HD2 de Caracol Televisión y el portal web de Caracol Sports.

    Nairo Quintana - Etapa 17 del Giro de Italia 2024.
    Nairo Quintana - Etapa 17 del Giro de Italia 2024.
    Dario Belingheri/Getty Images
    Giro de Italia 2024

    Nairo Quintana y su fuerte advertencia para los aficionados en las vías del Giro de Italia

    El colombiano Nairo Quintana envió un mensaje a los hinchas del Giro de Italia y, a su vez, les hizo una importante recomendación a la hora de apoyarlos en las carreteras.

    Tomás Ángel en la formación de LAFC en la Copa de Estados Unidos.
    Tomás Ángel en la formación de LAFC en la Copa de Estados Unidos.
    @LAFC
    Colombianos en el exterior

    Tomás Ángel 'abrió su casillero' goleador con los LAFC, en el fútbol de Estados Unidos

    El delantero colombiano cerró la goleada de su equipo contra Loudoun United, en los octavos de final de la Copa US Open. Fue elegido como la figura del partido.

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia y Victor Osimhen celebran un gol con Nápoles
    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia y Victor Osimhen celebran un gol con Nápoles
    AFP
    Gol Caracol

    Khvicha Kvaratskhelia lidera la histórica convocatoria de Georgia para la Eurocopa 2024

    La selección georgiana, dirigida por el francés Willy Sagnol, disputará su primera 'Euro', y en el listado de 26 jugadores, aparecen estrellas que militan en el fútbol de España.

    Omar Geles, artista y compositor vallenato quien murió a sus 57 años.
    Omar Geles, artista y compositor vallenato quien murió a sus 57 años.
    Foto: Colprensa
    Gol Caracol

    Murió Omar Geles: el adiós de figuras de la Selección Colombia

    Son varias las personalidades que han reaccionado al fallecimiento del compositor vallenato, entre ellas deportistas de la Selección Colombia quienes le dejaron su mensaje de despedida.

    Nairo Quintana, ciclista colombiano del Movistar Team, en medio del Giro de Italia 2024
    Nairo Quintana, ciclista colombiano del Movistar Team, en medio del Giro de Italia 2024
    Getty Images
    Giro de Italia 2024

    Nairo Quintana ilusiona a Colombia en el Giro de Italia: sus objetivos en la última semana

    Lejos de evadir el tema y siendo contundente en cada una de sus respuestas, el colombiano Nairo Quintana expresó cómo se siente y qué quiere hacer en la 'corsa rosa'.

    Nairo Quintana, ciclista colombiano del Movistar Team, en la fuga de la etapa 17 del Giro de Italia 2024
    Nairo Quintana, ciclista colombiano del Movistar Team, en la fuga de la etapa 17 del Giro de Italia 2024
    Getty Images
    Giro de Italia 2024

    Nairo Quintana no se da por vencido en el Giro de Italia: va por la victoria en la etapa 17

    Aprovechando la alta montaña, que el final es en alto y el recorrido le sienta bien, el ciclista colombiano Nairo Quintana sueña con celebrar en la 'corsa rosa'.

    Miguel Ángel Borja previo al juego contra Temperley.
    Miguel Ángel Borja previo al juego contra Temperley.
    @RiverPlate
    Colombianos en el exterior

    River Plate quedó eliminado en Copa Argentina, y Miguel Ángel Borja no se 'salvó'

    El delantero cordobés estuvo 67 minutos contra Temperley, y luego de la caída de la 'banda cruzada', en la prensa de aquel país salieron las habituales calificaciones.