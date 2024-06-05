Taylor Swift, Barbie y Karol G, nominadas en los Kids' Choise Awards 2024

Se conocieron los nominados a la próxima entrega de los Kids' Choice Awards, unos importantes premios para la música, el cine, la televisión y los videojuegos en los que los galardones se entregan por el voto de niños y adolescentes. Taylor Swift demostró una vez más que está arrasando en todos los aspectos.

La cantante de 34 años consiguió ser la más nominada con su nombre en seis categorías como álbum favorito, artista femenina favorita, gira del año, entre otras. Otros artistas con varias nominaciones fueron Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo y Justin Timberlake. Karol G tiene una nominación como estrella mundial favorita representando a Latinoamérica.

Por otro lado, la película Barbie se convirtió en la cinta más nominada al aparecer en ocho categorías como álbum favorito, película favorita, colaboración favorita, entre otras.

La gala de estos premios se llevará a cabo el próximo 13 de julio en Los Ángeles, California.

Lista completa de nominados

Álbum favorito:

- Various Artists, Barbie: The Album

- Beyoncé, Cowboy Carter

- Miley Cyrus, Endless Summer Vacation

- Olivia Rodrigo, GUTS

- Taylor Swift, The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology

- Jelly Roll, Whitsitt Chapel

Canción Favorita

- Dua Lipa, “Dance the Night”

- Luke Combs, “Fast Car”

- Miley Cyrus, “Flowers”

- Doja Cat, “Paint the Town Red”

- Justin Timberlake, “Selfish”

- Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

- Billie Eilish, “What Was I Made For?”

- Ariana Grande, “yes, and?”

Canción viral favorita

- Benson Boone, “Beautiful Things”

- David Kushner, “Daylight”

- Sabrina Carpenter, “Espresso”

- Tate McRae, “Greedy”

- Paul Russell, “Lil Boo Thang”

- Tyla, “Water”

Colaboración favorita

- Lil Durk y J. Cole, “All My Life”

- David Guetta, Anne Marie y Coi Leray, “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

- Nicki Minaj y Ice Spice with Aqua, “Barbie World”

- Pharrell Williams featuring Miley Cyrus, “Doctor (Work it Out)”

- Taylor Swift ft Post Malone, “Fortnight”

- Taylor Swift y Ice Spice, “Karma (Remix)”

- DJ Khaled featuring Lil Baby, Future y Lil Uzi Vert, “Supposed to Be Loved”

- Jessie Murph y Jelly Roll, “Wild Ones”

Artista femenina favorita

- Ariana Grande

- Beyoncé

- Billie Eilish

- Cardi B

- Miley Cyrus

- Olivia Rodrigo

- Selena Gomez

- Taylor Swift

Artista masculino favorito

- Bad Bunny

- Drake

- Ed Sheeran

- Justin Timberlake

- Post Malone

- The Weeknd

- Travis Scott

- Usher

Grupo musical favorito

- Black Eyed Peas

- Coldplay

- Imagine Dragons

- Jonas Brothers

- Maroon 5

- NSYNC

Artista revelación favorita

- Coco Jones

- Ice Spice

- Jelly Roll

- Reneé Rapp

- Tate McRae

- Teddy Swims

- Tyla

- Victoria Monét

Estrella musical de las redes sociales

- Addison Rae

- Bella Poarch

- David Kushner

- Djo

- Madison Beer

- Paul Russell

Tour favorito

- Bad Bunny: Most Wanted

- Beyoncé: Renaissance Tour

- BlackPink: BornPink Tour

- Olivia Rodrigo: Guts Tour

- Sabrina Carpenter: Emails That I Can’t Send Tour

- Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Estrella mundial favorita

- África: Tyla

- Asia: BLACKPINK

- Australia/NZ: Troye Sivan

- Europa: Zara Larsson

- Latinoamérica: Karol G

- Norteamérica: Taylor Swift

- UK: Dua Lipa

Película favorita

- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

- Barbie

- Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

- The Little Mermaid

- The Marvels

- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

- Wonka

Actor favorito

- Adam Sandler (Danny Friedman, You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah)

- Chris Pratt (Peter Quill, Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3)

- Jason Momoa (Arthur, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom)

- John Cena (Jakob Toretto, Fast X)

- Paul Rudd (Gary Grooberson, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire)

- Ryan Gosling (Ken, Barbie)

- Ryan Reynolds (Cal, IF)

- Timothée Chalamet (Willy Wonka, Wonka)

Actriz favorita

- America Ferrera (Gloria, Barbie)

- Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel, The Marvels)

- Halle Bailey (Ariel, The Little Mermaid)

- Jennifer Garner (Jess, The Family Switch)

- Margot Robbie (Barbie, Barbie)

- Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

- Zendaya (Chani, Dune: Part Two)

- Zoe Saldana (Gamora, Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 3)

Película animada favorita

- Elemental

- Kung Fu Panda 4

- PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem

- The Garfield Movie

- The Super Mario Bros. Movie

- Trolls Band Together

Villano favorito

- Amy Schumer (Velvet, Trolls Band Together)

- Austin Butler (Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Dune: Part Two)

- Jack Black (Bowser, The Super Mario Bros. Movie)

- Keegan-Michael Key (Chief of Police, Wonka)

- Melissa McCarthy (Ursula, The Little Mermaid)

- Reneé Rapp (Regina George, Mean Girls)

Programa infantil favorito

- Danger Force

- High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

- Percy Jackson and the Olympians

- Power Rangers Cosmic Fury

- Raven’s Home

- The Muppets Mayhem

- The Really Loud House

- Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan

Show familiar favorito

- Abbott Elementary

- Avatar: The Last Airbender

- Goosebumps

- iCarly

- Loki

- Young Sheldon

Reality show favorito

- America’s Funniest Home Videos

- America’s Got Talent

- American Ninja Warrior

- Is It Cake?

- Kids Baking Championship

- LEGO Masters

Caricatura favorita

- Big City Greens

- Monster High

- SpongeBob SquarePants

- Teen Titans Go!

- The Loud House

- The Simpsons

Gamer favorito

- Aphmau

- Kai Cenat

- Ninja

- Preston

- TheBoyDilly

- Unspeakable

Estrella femenina deportiva

- Alex Morgan

- Caitlin Clark

- Coco Gauff

- Sha’Carri Richardson

- Simone Biles

- Venus Williams

Estrella masculina deportiva

- Cristiano Ronaldo

- LeBron James

- Lionel Messi

- Patrick Mahomes

- Stephen Curry

- Travis Kelce