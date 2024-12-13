Accidente aéreo en Nueva York deja una persona muerta: avioneta se estrelló en una autopista

🇺🇸 PLANE CRASHES ON NY HIGHWAY NEAR WESTCHESTER AIRPORT, 1 DEAD



A small single-engine plane crashed into the median of I-684 near Westchester County Airport on Thursday night, killing one of the two people onboard.



The TECNAM P2008 aircraft, departing from Linden, NJ, reported… pic.twitter.com/CwocWWL3pB