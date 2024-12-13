Publicidad

viernes 13 de diciembre, 2024
Primero la gente
Accidente aéreo en Nueva York deja una persona muerta: avioneta se estrelló en una autopista

Uno de los tripulantes de la aeronave que se estrelló contra la autopista I-684 de Nueva York resultó gravemente herido.

x: @fox5ny - NY Post
Por: Paula García Vargas
|
Actualizado: diciembre 13, 2024 05:59 a. m.

En horas de la noche del jueves 12 de diciembre se reportó un grave accidente de una avioneta en el condado de Westchester, Nueva York, Estados Unidos. El siniestro dejó a una persona muerta y a otra gravemente herida.

Noticia en desarrollo.

