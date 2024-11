Hombre que duerme con caimanes busca asegurar el bienestar de cientos de animales salvajes

4 of 4

This photograph taken at the house of French Philippe Gillet shows Gator, one of the two alligators who live in his house, in Coueron, outside Nantes, on November 15, 2024. Philippe Gillet is known around the world for welcoming over 400 animals into his home, including two alligators and a crocodile in the wild. It's a lifestyle he's decided to share on social networks to keep his animals happy. (Photo by Loic VENANCE / AFP)

AFP