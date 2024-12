Intentó huir de la policía y quedó atrapado en una chimenea: "Payasadas de Papá Noel"

Fall River, MA🎅



•During a search warrant 2 men fled from police via rooftop.



•1 guy jumped from the roof but Robert Langlais attempted to hide in the chimney.



•Robert got stuck & was helped by 👮‍♂️, 🧑‍🚒 & 🚑.



*Can’t make this stuff up - still an entertaining job.

🎅🏠🎁 pic.twitter.com/YyOSu8T1bf