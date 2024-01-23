Premios Oscar 2024: esta es la lista completa de los nominados

Los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los elegidos para dar a conocer este martes 23 de enero a todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024, los galardones que entrega la Academia de Hollywood para aquellas películas y actuaciones consideradas como las mejores del último año.
Este año, la ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles el próximo 10 de marzo. Hasta ahora, se ha confirmado que la gala de la edición número 96 de los Premios Oscar será conducida por el comediante Jimmy Kimmel.
Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024
Mejor película
American Fiction
Anatomy of a fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the flower moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest
Mejor director
Justine Triet - Anatomy of a fall
Martin Scorsese - Killers of the flower moon
Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer
Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things
Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest
Mejor actriz
Annette Bening - NYAD
Lily Gladstone - Killers of the flower moon
Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a fall
Carey Mulligan - Maestro
Emma Stone - Poor Things
Mejor actor
Bradley Cooper - Maestro
Colman Domingo - Rustin
Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer
Jefrey Wright - American Fiction
Mejor actor de reparto
Sterling K Brown -American Fiction
Robert de Niro - Killers of the flower moon
Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling - Barbie
Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things
Mejor actriz de reparto
Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple
America Ferrera - Barbie
Jodie Foster - NYAD
Da'Vine Joy Randolph
Mejor guion adaptado
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The zone of interest
Mejor guion original
Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives
Mejor edición
Anatomy of a fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor cinematografía
El Conde
Killers of the flower moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Barbie
Killers of the flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor diseño de producción
Barbie
Killers of the flower moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor música
American Fiction
Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny
Killers of the flower moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Mejor canción
The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot
I'm jut Ken - Barbie
It never went away - American Symphony
Wahzhazhe (a song for my people) - Killers of the flower moon
What Was I Mad For? - Barbie
Mejor sonido
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
Mejor maquillaje y peinado
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
La sociedad de la nieve
Mejores efectos visuales
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3
Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon
Mejor película animada
El niño y la garza
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-man: A través del Spider-verso
Mejor película documental
Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill A Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol
Mejor película internacional
Io Capitano - Italia
Perfect Days - Japón
La sociedad de la nieve - España
The Teachers' Lounge - Alemania
The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido
Mejor cortometraje animado
Letter to a pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko
Mejor corto documental
The ABCs of the Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
The Last Repair Shop
Nai Nai & Wài Pó
Mejor cortometraje live-action
The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful story of Henry Sugar