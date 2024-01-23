Premios Oscar 2024: esta es la lista completa de los nominados

Los actores Zazie Beetz y Jack Quaid fueron los elegidos para dar a conocer este martes 23 de enero a todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024, los galardones que entrega la Academia de Hollywood para aquellas películas y actuaciones consideradas como las mejores del último año.

Este año, la ceremonia de premiación se llevará a cabo en el teatro Dolby de Los Ángeles el próximo 10 de marzo. Hasta ahora, se ha confirmado que la gala de la edición número 96 de los Premios Oscar será conducida por el comediante Jimmy Kimmel.

Estos son todos los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024

Mejor película

American Fiction

Anatomy of a fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the flower moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

Poor Things

The Zone of Interest

Publicidad

Mejor director

Justine Triet - Anatomy of a fall

Martin Scorsese - Killers of the flower moon

Christopher Nolan - Oppenheimer

Yorgos Lanthimos - Poor Things

Jonathan Glazer - The Zone of Interest

Mejor actriz

Annette Bening - NYAD

Lily Gladstone - Killers of the flower moon

Sandra Hüller - Anatomy of a fall

Carey Mulligan - Maestro

Emma Stone - Poor Things

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper - Maestro

Colman Domingo - Rustin

Paul Giamatti - The Holdovers

Cillian Murphy - Oppenheimer

Jefrey Wright - American Fiction

Publicidad

Mejor actor de reparto

Sterling K Brown -American Fiction

Robert de Niro - Killers of the flower moon

Robert Downey Jr. - Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling - Barbie

Mark Ruffalo - Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt - Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks - The Color Purple

America Ferrera - Barbie

Jodie Foster - NYAD

Da'Vine Joy Randolph

Mejor guion adaptado

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

The zone of interest

Mejor guion original

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

May December

Past Lives

Publicidad

Mejor edición

Anatomy of a fall

The Holdovers

Killers of the flower moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor cinematografía

El Conde

Killers of the flower moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Barbie

Killers of the flower moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Publicidad

Mejor diseño de producción

Barbie

Killers of the flower moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor música

American Fiction

Indiana Jones and The Dial of Destiny

Killers of the flower moon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Mejor canción

The Fire Inside - Flamin' Hot

I'm jut Ken - Barbie

It never went away - American Symphony

Wahzhazhe (a song for my people) - Killers of the flower moon

What Was I Mad For? - Barbie

Mejor sonido

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

Publicidad

Mejor maquillaje y peinado

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

La sociedad de la nieve

Mejores efectos visuales

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardianes de la galaxia Vol. 3

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One

Napoleon

Mejor película animada

El niño y la garza

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-man: A través del Spider-verso

Publicidad

Mejor película documental

Bobi Wine: The People's President

The Eternal Memory

Four Daughters

To Kill A Tiger

20 Days in Mariupol

Mejor película internacional

Io Capitano - Italia

Perfect Days - Japón

La sociedad de la nieve - España

The Teachers' Lounge - Alemania

The Zone of Interest - Reino Unido

Mejor cortometraje animado

Letter to a pig

Ninety-Five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is over! Inspired by the music of John & Yoko

Mejor corto documental

The ABCs of the Book Banning

The Barber of Little Rock

The Last Repair Shop

Nai Nai & Wài Pó

Publicidad

Mejor cortometraje live-action

The After

Invincible

Knight of Fortune

Red, White and Blue

The Wonderful story of Henry Sugar