Austria

  • Monstruo de Amstetten
    AFP
    Mundo

    Monstruo de Amstetten, que encerró y violó a su hija, será llevado del psiquiátrico a una prisión

    El llamado Monstruo de Amstetten agredió sexualmente a su hija por más de 20 años y la embarazó en siete ocasiones. Los niños nacieron en el sótano de la casa familiar.

  • El Monstruo de Amstetten, que encerró a su hija y abusó de ella 24 años, podría quedar libre
    "Ya no es peligroso ni física ni mentalmente", afirmó la abogada del Monstruo de Amstetten -
    Helmut Fohringer / POOL / AFP
    Mundo

    El Monstruo de Amstetten, que encerró a su hija y abusó de ella 24 años, podría quedar libre

    La abogada del Monstruo de Amstetten, sentenciado a cadena perpetua, aseguró que su cliente es "un preso ejemplar" que se "arrepiente profundamente" de lo que hizo.

  • Echan a maestra en Austria por presentarse en internet como ‘papisa del orgasmo’ para dar consejos
    La profesora despedida en Austria dijo nunca se mostró desnuda y lamentó que la sexualidad siga siendo un tema "tabú" -
    AFP
    Mundo

    Echan a maestra por presentarse en internet como ‘papisa del orgasmo’ para dar consejos

    La docente les aseguraba a sus seguidores que podía enseñarles a tener "una vida sexual explosiva con orgasmos múltiples". La escuela en Austria para la que trabajaba le dio a escoger entre sus dos actividades.

  • Austria indemnizará a los homosexuales que se enfrentaron juicios legales por su orientación sexual
    Los matrimonios en personas del mismo sexo son legales en Austria desde 2019-
    AFP
    Mundo

    Austria indemnizará a homosexuales afectados por leyes discriminatorias

    "Asumamos la responsabilidad de esta parte de nuestra historia", dijo la ministra de Justicia de Austria. Gobierno gastará 35 millones de dólares para resarcir a homosexuales que enfrentaron procesos judiciales por su orientación.

  • rinoceronte
    La cuidadora que falleció por el ataque del rinoceronte tenía 33 años, trabajaba en el zoológico de Salzburgo, Austria
    Mikael Drackner/Getty Images
    Mundo

    Rinoceronte mató a una cuidadora de un zoológico: se cree que la pisoteó hasta la muerte

    Otro empleado que intentó evitar el ataque del rinoceronte resultó seriamente herido. El trágico final de la víctima se dio en un medio de un "trabajo rutinario", señalaron la directivas.

  • El actor Florian Teichtmeister fue condenado por poseer y producir
    El actor austriaco Florian Teichtmeister, llega a la sala del tribunal en Viena, Austria
    AFP
    Mundo

    Actor Florian Teichtmeister, condenado por tener cerca de 76.000 archivos con menores de edad

    Florian Teichtmeister, actor de La emperatriz rebelde, se declaró culpable por poseer y producir contenido sexual con menores de edad. Fue condenado a dos años de prisión condicional.

  • Thumbnail
    Actor Helmut BERGER died at the age of 78. ARCHIVE PHOTO; Helmut BERGER (AUT), actor, single image, cropped single motif, portrait, portrait, portrait. Red Carpet,Red Carpet,CineMerit Award 2013 / Filmfest Muenchen on 02.07.2013. ?SVEN SIMON, Princess-Luise-Str.41#45479 Muelheim/Ruhr#tel.0208/9413250#fax 0208/9413260#GLSB bank account no.: 4030 025 100, BLZ 430 609 67#www.SvenSimon.net #email:SvenSimon@t-online.de. (Photo by FrankHoermann/SVEN SIMON / SVEN SIMON / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP)
    FRANKHOERMANN/SVEN SIMON/dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP
    Entretenimiento

    Murió el actor Helmut Berger, una de las grandes estrellas del cine europeo

    El intérprete austriaco estaba próximo a cumplir los 79 años. Helmut Berger es recordado por sus papeles en las cintas del mítico director italiano Luchino Visconti.

  • Subastan fabulosas joyas de Heidi Horten, quien fuera la mujer más rica de Austria.
    Heidi Horten fue una millonaria y filántropa austriaca que acumuló hermosas joyas a lo largo de su vida. Lo recaudado será donado a fundaciones de caridad.
    Christie's
    Actualidad

    Christie's subastará las joyas de quien fuera la mujer más rica de Austria: ¿cuánto cuestan?

    Heidi Horten acumuló fantásticas joyas y obras de arte a lo largo de su vida. La cifra que Christie's piensa recaudar es impresionante.

  • Médica acosada y amenazada por antivacunas durante 7 meses se suicidó
    Grupos antivacunas se alegraron abiertamente de su muerte y algunos insinuaron que se quitó la vida por sentirse culpable de haber provocado tantas "víctimas de la vacunación" -
    HERMANN WAKOLBINGER/APA-PictureDesk via AFP
    Mundo

    Médica acosada y amenazada por antivacunas durante 7 meses se suicidó

    Pese a que la persecución era de conocimiento público, la Policía no le brindó protección ni tampoco investigó sus denuncias. Un portavoz incluso la acusó de buscar solo fama.

  • Enfermedad
    Pixabay
    Salud

    Nueva cepa de gonorrea es "extremadamente resistente a los medicamentos", según investigadores

    Un hombre austriaco habría contraído la bacteria en Camboya. Esto es lo que se sabe.

