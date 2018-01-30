Publicidad

Quito

    Mundo

    Presidente de Ecuador confirmó liberación de todos los rehenes en siete cárceles del país

    "Gracias a Dios que salimos todos con bien", dijo un empleado penitenciario con una bandera de Ecuador en la mano y parado junto a un grupo de custodios dejados en libertad.

    Mundo

    Presidente de Ecuador visitó canal TC Televisión tras asalto perpetrado por encapuchados

    El presidente de Ecuador, Daniel Noboa, observó los impactos de bala que han quedado en las puertas y paredes en el intento de los hombres armados por abrirse paso y apoderarse de las instalaciones.

    Mundo

    En Ecuador, reos tienen secuestrados a 178 funcionarios: los humillan y amenazan frente a cámaras

    Bajo la mirada de 350 policías y por lo menos 200 militares, los delincuentes han armado barricadas en las cárceles. En medio de amenazas de muerte, víctimas han sido obligadas a leer demandas dirigidas al gobierno de Ecuador.

    GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR - JANUARY 09: Police and soldiers take security measures as Ecuadorian police arrest several armed men who broke into the set of a public television channel after Ecuador president declares 'internal armed conflict,' orders military operations against organized crime groups in Guayaquil, Ecuador on January 09, 2024. Police in Ecuador said they have arrested several armed men who broke into the set of a public television channel Tuesday during a live broadcast and forced the staff to lie and sit on the floor as shots and yelling were heard in the background. Ecuador’s police chief, Cesar Augusto Zapata confirmed that the hostages were released and “taken to safety�? and described the incident as a “terrorist act.�? Jose Orlando Sanchez Lindao / Anadolu (Photo by Jose Orlando Sanchez Lindao / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)
    JOSE ORLANDO SANCHEZ LINDAO/Anadolu via AFP
    Mundo

    ¿Cuál es el panorama en Ecuador tras una segunda jornada de alteraciones al orden público?

    La ola de violencia en Ecuador también deja un centenar de guardias y empleados que están secuestrados en diferentes cárceles de ese país.

    Mundo

    Impresionante relato de presentador de TC Televisión: así fue la toma de terroristas en vivo

    El periodista de TC Televisión contó que fue descubierto por los delincuentes que entraron armados al canal cuando intentaba esconderse y lo llevaron al estudio, donde le apuntaron en la cabeza y le pusieron un explosivo en la chaqueta.

    Mundo

    Detalles inéditos sobre la muerte de Diego Gallardo, cantante víctima de la violencia en Ecuador

    Diego Gallardo es uno de los rostros de las hostilidades que sacudieron a Ecuador en los últimos días. El reconocido artista de Guayaquil falleció en medio de un tiroteo cuando intentaba buscar a su hijo en el colegio para protegerlo.

    Mundo

    Ofensiva contra terroristas en Ecuador: autoridades capturaron a más de 300

    Actualmente, el gobierno de Ecuador está combatiendo a 22 organizaciones terroristas, que fueron catalogadas como objetivo militar. Quito, la capital del país, está en medio de una tensa calma.

    Mundo

    Pánico en Quito por cuenta de la violencia: los negocios cerraron y la ciudad se paralizó

    Luego de la toma al canal de TC Televisión en Guayaquil, el temor invadió aún más a Quito. De hecho, en los alrededores del centro histórico de la capital ecuatoriana, a escasos metros del Palacio de Gobierno, un tiroteo generó zozobra entre los ciudadanos.

  • Teleférico de Quito
    Tomada de redes
    Mundo

    Más de 40 personas estuvieron atrapadas en teleférico de Quito durante varias horas

    El rescate de los usuarios del teleférico de Quito, que quedaron suspendidos en el aire debido a un problema eléctrico, se extendió hasta la madrugada de este viernes. "Es indignante que haya sucedido esto con una operación privada", dice el alcalde.

  • hombre que hacía deporte encontró un cuerpo decapitado
    La Policía de Quito presume que el cadáver fue decapitado con una "herramienta industrial" -
    Colprensa.
    Mundo

    Hombre que hacía deporte en un reconocido parque encontró un cadáver decapitado

    La Policía manifestó que el cadáver, que no portaba ningún documento, fue atacado con “una herramienta industrial”. Los investigadores encontraron material balístico en la zona.

