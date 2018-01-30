GUAYAQUIL, ECUADOR - JANUARY 09: Police and soldiers take security measures as Ecuadorian police arrest several armed men who broke into the set of a public television channel after Ecuador president declares 'internal armed conflict,' orders military operations against organized crime groups in Guayaquil, Ecuador on January 09, 2024. Police in Ecuador said they have arrested several armed men who broke into the set of a public television channel Tuesday during a live broadcast and forced the staff to lie and sit on the floor as shots and yelling were heard in the background. Ecuador’s police chief, Cesar Augusto Zapata confirmed that the hostages were released and “taken to safety�? and described the incident as a “terrorist act.�? Jose Orlando Sanchez Lindao / Anadolu (Photo by Jose Orlando Sanchez Lindao / ANADOLU / Anadolu via AFP)
JOSE ORLANDO SANCHEZ LINDAO/Anadolu via AFP