Letra completa de 'Dai Dai', la canción de Shakira y Burna Boy para el Mundial 2026

Shakira y Burna Boy presentaron oficialmente su tema 'Dai Dai', la canción oficial de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. Se trata de una canción que busca unir a todo el mundo no solo por el fútbol, sino también en la búsqueda de cumplir los sueños y ser orgulloso de sus raíces.

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A lo largo de la canción, cuyo video fue grabado en el estadio Maracaná, en Brasil, Shakira y Burna Boy invitan a las personas a zser valientes, luchar por sus sueños y siempre representar con orgullo en lugar en el que nacieron. El tema es principalmente interpretado en inglés; sin embargo, hay una parte en español y el coro, por supuesto, son palabras de aliento en cinco idiomas distintos.

Destaca también la mención de grandes jugadores de fútbol de la historia como Pelé, Maradona y El Pibe, así como también Cristiano Ronaldo y Messi de la más reciente. De la misma forma se mencionan diferentes países como Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, España, México y Japón, demostrando la unión de la que habla el tema.



Letra completa de 'Dai Dai'

Oh-eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh), eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh)

Oh-eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh), eh-oh-eh



You knew from the day you were born

That here in this place you belong

You been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong



Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go

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Come follow your desire

Where there's a will, there's a way

You are the owner of that fire

No onе can take it away

Sweat and blood to write your story

That is how you pavеd the way

You're about to reach the glory

Only one step away

All the highs and lows

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe, I believe'

Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

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Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide' lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabe'

Energy is contagious, you know

And it never fails no, no

No one's getting tired, I know

'Cause you got that fire, ayo

Dream a little higher, let's go, let's go, let's go

Ayo

Ayo

We've taken all that our hearts can hold

We can't hold on to the past no more (Mmm)

From the dirt and the tears, we make gold

We are more than flesh and bones

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All the highs and lows (Highs and lows)

All the tears and the pain

You been there through it all, been through it all

Just do it again

Now you got to believe (I believe)

'Cause you know what it takes

To be living my dream

At the top of your game

Feel it, got everything you needed

Now bring it like you mean it

Just like you mean it

Dale, no olvide' lo que vales

Juega como tú sabes

Como tú sabe'

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Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romário

Cristiano Ronaldo

El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká

Messi, Mbappé, Salah

Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia

US, England, Germany, France

South Africa, España, México, Japan

Korea, Netherlands

Oh-eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh), eh-oh-eh

Oh-eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh), eh-oh-eh

Knew from the day you were born

Here in this place, you belong

You've been this brave all along

What broke you once made you strong (Ow)

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go

Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go

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MARÍA PAULA GONZÁLEZ

PERIODISTA DIGITAL

mpgonzal@caracoltv.com.co