Letra completa de 'Dai Dai', la canción de Shakira y Burna Boy para el Mundial 2026

Shakira y Burna Boy presentaron oficialmente su tema 'Dai Dai', la canción oficial de la Copa Mundial de la FIFA 2026. Se trata de una canción que busca unir a todo el mundo no solo por el fútbol, sino también en la búsqueda de cumplir los sueños y ser orgulloso de sus raíces.
A lo largo de la canción, cuyo video fue grabado en el estadio Maracaná, en Brasil, Shakira y Burna Boy invitan a las personas a zser valientes, luchar por sus sueños y siempre representar con orgullo en lugar en el que nacieron. El tema es principalmente interpretado en inglés; sin embargo, hay una parte en español y el coro, por supuesto, son palabras de aliento en cinco idiomas distintos.
Destaca también la mención de grandes jugadores de fútbol de la historia como Pelé, Maradona y El Pibe, así como también Cristiano Ronaldo y Messi de la más reciente. De la misma forma se mencionan diferentes países como Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, España, México y Japón, demostrando la unión de la que habla el tema.
Letra completa de 'Dai Dai'
Oh-eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh), eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh)
Oh-eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh), eh-oh-eh
You knew from the day you were born
That here in this place you belong
You been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go
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Come follow your desire
Where there's a will, there's a way
You are the owner of that fire
No onе can take it away
Sweat and blood to write your story
That is how you pavеd the way
You're about to reach the glory
Only one step away
All the highs and lows
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe, I believe'
Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
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Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide' lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabe'
Energy is contagious, you know
And it never fails no, no
No one's getting tired, I know
'Cause you got that fire, ayo
Dream a little higher, let's go, let's go, let's go
Ayo
Ayo
We've taken all that our hearts can hold
We can't hold on to the past no more (Mmm)
From the dirt and the tears, we make gold
We are more than flesh and bones
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All the highs and lows (Highs and lows)
All the tears and the pain
You been there through it all, been through it all
Just do it again
Now you got to believe (I believe)
'Cause you know what it takes
To be living my dream
At the top of your game
Feel it, got everything you needed
Now bring it like you mean it
Just like you mean it
Dale, no olvide' lo que vales
Juega como tú sabes
Como tú sabe'
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Pelé, Maradona, Maldini, Romário
Cristiano Ronaldo
El Pibe, Iniesta, Beckham y Kaká
Messi, Mbappé, Salah
Brasil, Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia
US, England, Germany, France
South Africa, España, México, Japan
Korea, Netherlands
Oh-eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh), eh-oh-eh
Oh-eh-oh-eh (Oh-eh), eh-oh-eh
Knew from the day you were born
Here in this place, you belong
You've been this brave all along
What broke you once made you strong (Ow)
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go
Dai, dai, ikou, dale, allez, let's go
Publicidad
MARÍA PAULA GONZÁLEZ
PERIODISTA DIGITAL
mpgonzal@caracoltv.com.co